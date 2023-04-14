Today's column focuses on the two diamond sports and the many Wabash Valley high school grads who are battling the changing weather and long road trips to play the games they love.
While the overall number of NCAA Division I players is a little lower than usual, there are several players absolutely tearing it up at the junior college level.
Several softball players from Sullivan and Casey, among others, are putting up huge numbers and look like promising prospects to move up after their JUCO careers have ended.
JUCO baseball players from Shakamak, Terre Haute North and other places are also putting up good numbers.
Nearly every level of competition is represented, including several athletes starring at the NAIA level and all three divisions of NCAA competition.
Coming up next week will be summaries of the other spring sports — track and field, golf, tennis and even a newcomer to the list in beach volleyball.
Several current high school players have already signed or committed for the future, ready to take the place on these lists of those who will be graduating.
See you on the diamond.
• The Terre Haute-based Rex of the Prospect League have signed a second Wabash Valley native for the upcoming season, as Northview grad Landon Carr will join the team once his season is over at Rockhurst (Mo.).
Carr is the kind of versatile player such summer teams like to have, as he excels both on the mound and in the field.
The Rex have also signed West Vigo senior Carter Murphy, who will play at Indiana State this fall.
• Indiana State volleyball went just 3-23 under first-year coach Ashlee Pritchard, but the program is loading up on offspring of former local stars who are raising their families in other locales.
Earlier, Plainfield senior Ella Scott signed to join the Sycamores his fall. Her mother is former ISU basketball standout Livia (Hester) Scott.
This week, Avon junior Alexis Maesch announced her verbal commitment to join the Sycamores in the fall of 2024. She is the daughter of Amy (Bunch) and Ernie Maesch — a former Indiana State basketball player.
The Maeschs' other daughter, Abby, will be a junior at Butler this fall following her transfer from Georgia at Christmas break after two seasons.
Maybe ISU and Butler can set up a Maesch vs. Maesch game for the one season they will both be collegians.
• Indiana State women's basketball standout Del'Janae Williams will be utilizing her fifth and final year of eligibility in the Southeastern Conference with the University of Alabama.
Former ISU men's player Rob Martin quickly found a new team closer to home at Southeast Missouri State. No other departures from last winter's team are known to have found a spot yet.
Among former players, John A. Logan point guard Quimiari Peterson was the MVP of the national JUCO tournament as his team claimed the championship. He has several mid-major offers but has not made a choice yet.
Cobie Barnes will be returning to Indiana to play next winter at Marian University. He played one season at ISU, one at John A. Logan and then one at Southern Illinois-Edwardsville.
In what looks to be a disappointing annual ritual, the list of four first-team all-Missouri Valley Conference players who could have returned last year has been whittled down to just Drake's Tucker DeVries by the B1G Conference.
Marcus Domask of Southern Illinois is transferring to Illinois, Valpo's Ben Krikke is going to Iowa and Rienk Mast of Bradley is going to Nebraska. Lance Jones of Southern Illinois, a third-team all-MVC choice last winter, is headed to Purdue.
