Jake Odum’s previous basketball experiences in the state of Kansas during his playing days at Indiana State were about as scary as parts of the “Wizard of Oz,” with the Flying Monkeys being portrayed by Wichita State legends Fred VanVleet and Ron Baker.
“Thanks for reminding me of that,” Odum said with a laugh recently, eventually admitting “those were fun games.”
These days, however, Odum and the state of Kansas are getting along much better.
Odum is in his first season as an assistant coach with the tradition-rich Coffeyville Community College program, under the leadership of legendary coach Jay Herkelman. Herkelman has been the head men’s basketball coach at Coffeyville Community College since 1995, with a career mark of 705-209 (. 771 winning percentage). The Red Ravens have won 15 conference titles in Herkelman’s tenure.
Coffeyville is 12-2 and ranked No. 11 nationally.
Odum has enjoyed his new position and what he is learning from Herkelman.
“It’s been great,” he said. “It’s a little different from what I’m used to, but coming out here to such a successful program and working with the Hall of Fame coach is where I felt like I needed to go this year. We started off 12 and two and now we got to the Christmas break and we’ve got some real good players, so, that makes it easy to coach.”
One of Odum’s teammates at Indiana State was Dawon Cummings, who started in the backcourt for Odum’s final two seasons (from 2012-14).
Greg Lansing, Odum’s coach at ISU, obviously knew Herkelman from recruiting Cummings, and he had no problems recommending his former player to Herkelman.
“Jake has always been a student of the game,” Lansing, now a college scout for the Philadelphia 76ers, said recently. “He has as high of a basketball IQ as I’ve ever been around.
“He was always a coach on the floor,” he added. “He sees more than most and has the ability to dissect individuals as well as teams. He’s a great coach and I couldn’t be happier for him to be with such a great coach and good friend.”
Odum, who will turn 32 in February, knows that developing a network in the coaching community is crucial to getting jobs and is thankful for the opportunity.
“Yeah, Coach Lansing had something to do with it, but just the coaches that I’ve networked with over the years or played with like [former ISU assistant Lou] Gudino, who’s pretty close with Herkelman,” Odum said. “Coach Herkelman actually kind of knew me from when I played, but Coach Lansing kind of let me in the door with it. I thought it was a great opportunity to be able to learn from, from a Hall of Famer.”
Odum was a full-time assistant coach at ISU in Lansing’s final year two seasons ago, but was not retained on the staff of new Sycamore coach Josh Schertz.
Odum took last year off while trying to choose his next move, and his networking then paid off.
“I took that break last year after Indiana State, I didn’t go through the same process that most people go through,” he said. “Most people after they get done playing they become a graduate assistant then into an operations position before becoming a full-time coach. Being overseas, you get playing experience but you don’t build those connections into the coaching world. You have to have a different view outside of somebody saying, ‘yeah, he was a really good player, so I’m gonna hire him.’”
Odum graduated from ISU in 2014 with a degree in sports management.
He scored 1,568 points over his four-year career and ranks sixth all-time in scoring in program history. The Terre Haute native also ranks second in assists (603), third in steals (204), first in games played (134), games started (131), free throws made (590) and 13th in rebounds (617).
He helped lead Indiana State to a 79-55 record during his time at ISU as well as the postseason each year (NCAA, NIT twice and CIT).
Odum was a two-time All-Missouri Valley Conference First Team honoree in 2013 and 2014 as well as a two-time selection to the All-MVC Tournament Team in 2011 and 2014. He led the Sycamores as a freshman to the 2011 Missouri Valley Conference Tournament Championship and the Sycamores’ first trip to the NCAA Tournament since 2001.
Following his time at Indiana State, Odum spent five seasons playing professional basketball overseas along with action in the NBA Summer League in 2014 with the Indiana Pacers and the Sacramento Kings. His professional rookie season came in 2014-15 when he led PAOK to a third-place finish in the Greek League. Additionally, Odum was invited to the 2014 Portsmouth Invitational and was named to the Under Armour All-Select Tournament Team.
During the 2015-16 season, Odum played for Medi Bayreuth of Germany during the Bundesliga season. There in 34 games he averaged 14.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 1.0 steals per game. He was named to the Eurobasket.com German Bundesliga All-Newcomer Team.
Odum went on to play in Turkey and Russia before finishing his professional playing career with Pistoia Basket.
He admits the travel and long distance from home were tough, but it was a great experience.
“Looking back on it now, I realize how fortunate I was during the years I was over there,” he said. “It’s not easy, it’s a real job. There’s some ups and downs and some wins and some losses, but it made me tougher and it made me grow up. I was able to see the world through a different lens, especially outside of Terre Haute. Growing up there and playing at Indiana State, you don’t get to see a whole lot.”
Odum considers himself privileged to have had such an interesting first job out of college.
“Not many people get that opportunity,” he said. “I was trying to take advantage the most that I could. It really put me in a good position now.”
The European brand of basketball is different — and many people think superior — to the American version, of which Odum already had a lot of exposure.
He learned a lot about the game overseas and uses that to help him in his coaching career.
“It’s the same as going to school and getting a master’s degree or getting a PhD,” he said. “I got to travel the world and play for coaches that played in the Olympics and coached Olympic teams. I was able to learn the different styles over there. Russia and Turkey play a lot faster game as opposed to Greece and Germany.”
Odum noted that seeing these different styles of game was very educational.
“You play those styles every week since when you travel on Wednesdays for the games, you’re playing in a different country and a whole different style,” he said. “Being able to pick up on that, you always add something along the way. You see something and you try to put it in your bank for a time like now as a young coach.”
Odum went straight to ISU from Terre Haute South, where he was an Indiana All-Star performer.
This year is his first experience to the junior college game, and he likes what he sees.
“It is fun, but it’s a different type of game and I’m adjusting to it,” he said. “It’s a lot faster paced, which is why people enjoy it because it’s more shots and more highlights. The difference compared to a four-year school is you’re dealing with just freshmen and sophomores, and a lot of freshmen, so it’s hard to implement a system. It’s hard to be able to teach all these guys — because at the D1 level, you really don’t get a whole lot of value outta some guys until they’re upperclassmen.
“Here we have to figure out how we can get value and how can we make them ready for the next level,” Odum added. “That’s something Herkelman does here at Coffeyville compared to other junior colleges that I might have seen is that he gets the guys ready for the next level.”
Odum will be inducted into the ISU Hall of Fame in February, although his work schedule will get in the way. He plans to fly to Indiana for the Hall of Fame banquet Friday night, but then has to return to Kansas the next day and won’t be able to be honored at the basketball game like the other inductees.
“Being tied with the community and Terre Haute and understanding how much people have given me and put me in this position, and for them to honor me like this puts the exclamation point and all the hard work and the sacrifices that I had to make,” he said. “It’s very rewarding to see that. It’s an honor to be going into a Hall of Fame with so many great athletes, especially coach [Royce] Waltman.”
Odum grew up watching the Sycamores under Waltman’s direction and wishes coach was still alive for the induction.
“I loved watching his teams with Nate Green and Michael Menser and watching them be successful,” he said. “That that’s kind of what laid the groundwork for me, wanting to be at Indiana State and wanting to be successful there. I was able to see that as a 10-, 11-, 12-year-old kid when I was first getting into basketball.”
Joey Bennett can be reached by email at jbblkc@gmail.com.
