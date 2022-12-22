Terre Haute, IN (47803)

Today

Windy. Snow this evening will transition to snow showers overnight. Areas of blowing snow. Low -6F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70%. About one inch of snow expected..

Tonight

Windy. Snow this evening will transition to snow showers overnight. Areas of blowing snow. Low -6F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70%. About one inch of snow expected.