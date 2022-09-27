Two former standout Wabash Valley quarterbacks are working their way through the collegiate coaching ranks, as Terre Haute South grad Michael Engle and Rockville graduate Matt King continue their climbs up the professional ladder.
Both are sons of coaches (Jay Engle and Herb King), and both have moved up to the coveted coordinator level.
Engle is in his first year as the passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach at the University of Indianapolis, after spending the previous two seasons working with both the QBs and wide receivers at DePauw University, his alma mater.
He helped guide Tigers to a 12-3 record in his time in Greencastle, including winning the program’s first-ever North Coast Athletic Conference title and notching its first-ever NCAA DIII playoff win.
Another highlight came on Senior Day when the Tigers racked up a school-record 502 passing yards in a rout of visiting Oberlin, securing the NCAC title outright and earning the league’s automatic bid to the playoffs.
Engle has gained further experience at a number of schools, including Bryant (WR coach), West Virginia Wesleyan (Associate HC, OC, QB coach), and more-recently three seasons at Division II Florida Tech (Special Teams Coordinator, WR Coach).
As a student-athlete at DePauw, Engle was a team captain and all-conference quarterback, leading the Tigers to a conference championship and playoff appearance in 2011.
He graduated with six school records and still holds single-season program marks for passing yards (3,180) and passing touchdowns (30).
King, a multi-sport collegiate athlete, the football staff of Division III Cornell College in Iowa in 2020.0
King came to the Hilltop from NCAA Division II Walsh University, where he spent three seasons (2017-19) as quarterbacks coach, passing game coordinator and recruiting coordinator. He coached with Dan Pifer during the 2017 campaign.
King also was at Olivet College for two seasons with Coach Pifer, helping guide the Comets to back-to-back Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association championships in 2015 and 2016. King held roles as defensive secondary coordinator and outside linebackers coach while assisting with all special teams.
Olivet’s 2016 team finished 9-2 and qualified for the NCAA Division III Playoffs. The Comets went 9-1 in 2015. King coached five all-conference performers during his time at Olivet.
King was a graduate assistant at NAIA’s Siena Heights University in the 2014 season, coaching outside linebackers. Siena Heights won the Mid-States East Conference title and ranked second nationally in total defense.
King excelled as a two-sport athlete at Siena Heights, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in sport management in 2013 and then earning a master’s in organizational leadership in 2015.
A two-year team captain, King was the starting quarterback for Siena Heights’ first three seasons of varsity football and finished 20th nationally in passing efficiency in 2013. He also pitched four years at Siena Heights, leading the team to the 2012 Wolverine Hoosier Athletic Conference Tournament title.
King began his collegiate athletic career at Indiana State University (2009-10). He earned a full football scholarship as a wide receiver and also pitched for the Sycamores’ baseball team.
College notes
• Price perfect -- Christian Price, a 2022 Northview grad, has been perfect as a kicker for Calumet College. Price made all four extra points he attempted against St. Mary-of-the-Woods two weeks ago, and last week hit all five of his extra points in the team’s first-ever win over Midway.
Price previously attended Terre Haute North Vigo and earned First-Team All-Conference in soccer in 2020. While at Northview, Price received First-Team All-Conference honors in 2021 and was the school record holder for goals in a season in eight games, while also running track.
He also is listed as a receiver on the Calumet roster.
• Johnson lighting it up – Former Parke Heritage quarterback Christian Johnson is thriving at his new school, Carver-Montgomery in Montgomery, Ala.
Johnson, whose family moved south earlier this year, has led the Wolverines to a 5-0 record.
In the fourth week of the season, Johnson completed 16 of 30 passes for 326 yards and five touchdowns in a win over Stanhope Elmore.
He was named by @schuttsports as its Class 6A “Player of the Week.”
Johnson has been in contact with numerous Division I schools, including Kent State.
Older brother Noble is attending powerhouse Coffeyville Community College in Kansas and is sitting out this season as a redshirt.
• Rady sidelined – Anderson University senior Hannah Rady, a Cloverdale graduate with many local ties, has been unable to complete her career with the Ravens after a foot injury that wouldn’t heal properly.
• Information sought -- Please send information or updates on any fall sports athletes to jbblkc@gmail.com. Winter sports lists will be compiled toward the end of October.
