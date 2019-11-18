When the "College Report" column re-debuted under my supervision Oct. 22, I speculated that a few names of Wabash Valley high school athletes currently on college rosters might be inadvertently missing from my giant master list.
I was correct. In fact, "a few" might be an understatement.
But the list is a work in progress and they don't call me David "Real News" Hughes for nothing. (Actually, I made that nickname up about a month ago to counter the ridiculous "fake news" phrase that a certain president has made popular. Let's try to make mine stick.)
Back to my original point, I felt bad that several names weren't on the debut list, including one NCAA Division I athlete whose father I have known for almost 30 years. Sigh.
But, as I requested in the first column, all parents and friends who emailed or called to mention left-out names were polite. It's nice to know there are civilized people in the world.
Since then, I have updated my master list and it is closer to 100-percent accurate than it was before.
But we're not running that this time. Today, we are focusing on fall athletes. Who's done well so far?
Here's a sampling (but not the entire list):
• Lauren Hambrock, senior, Terre Haute South — A biology major and fourth-year performer in tennis at the University of Southern Indiana, Hambrock went 4-2 overall as a No. 1 singles player and 4-3 with two different partners in doubles during the fall season. The Screaming Eagles' spring schedule will be announced in January.
• Zach Potter, senior, Terre Haute North — The 5-foot-10, 200-pound Potter was on the U.S. Army's football team as a punter and holder for the fourth straight season, As Army finished 5-6 in 2019, Potter appeared to split punting duties with a teammate and averaged 40.6 yards (with a long of 64 at Michigan) on 14 attempts. He also threw one incomplete pass.
• Kyndall Boyll, junior, Clay City — A 5-8 junior outside hitter for Franklin's volleyball squad, she posted a team-high 332 kills along with 85 digs, seven assists and two aces as the Grizzlies finished 15-15 overall and 3-6 in the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference.
• Six Valley volleyball players at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods — Three are defensive specialists from Terre Haute South (5-2 junior Pam Dorman, 5-6 junior Kelcie Basan and 5-5 freshman Ashley Rogers), plus there are 5-9 freshman right side Jaelynn Fennell from Terre Haute North, 5-10 senior outside hitter Meagan White from Rockville and 6-1 sophomore middle Mandi Alspach from Hutsonville, Ill. Fennell and Alspach were first and second on the team in kills with 223 and 220 respectively. Fennell also was first in aces with 44, while Dorman was first in digs with 522 and second in assists with 47. The Pomeroys ended up with a 9-19 record.
• Five Valley football players at Franklin — They are 5-10 senior running back Jacob Earl from North Vermillion, 5-10 sophomore defensive back Michael Heading from Northview, 6-2 freshman defensive lineman Braden Hartman from Parke Heritage and 5-11 freshman wide receiver Jake Tharp and 6-2 junior wide receiver Brock Finkbiner, both from Marshall, Ill. Earl finished second on the team in rushing yards with 606, running for seven touchdowns. Finkbiner caught 12 passes for 134 yards and two TDs, while Heading posted 30 tackles (17 solos and 13 assisted).
• Two Valley female and five Valley male cross country runners at The Woods — The SWMC women's team finished first in the U.S. Collegiate Athletic Association national championships Nov. 8 at Virginia Beach, Va., with the help of freshman Zoe Trausch from Terre Haute North and sophomore Brooke Stateler from West Vigo. Trausch finished third individually and was named a USCAA first-team All-American. The SMWC men's team placed fourth that day as well. Included on the Pomeroys' roster were juniors Brady Page and Jacob Turner, both from West Vigo; sophomore Levi Herb from Terre Haute North; freshman Wyatt Bales from Terre Haute North; and freshman Luke Everhart from Northview. Page finished ninth in the nationals, earning USCAA second-team All-American honors.
In the next College Report column, I'll try to hit some of the Valley's fall athletes at Indiana State and Rose-Hulman along with other universities across the nation.
And for down the road, please email me names of Wabash Valley high school graduates who are head coaches at the high school, college or professional level anywhere around the country. This can go back to grads of Gerstmeyer, Garfield, Wiley, Honey Creek, Glenn, Concannon, etc... But we want current head coaches only.
