Several Wabash Valley area graduates have stepped it up lately on the college hardwood.
Among them:
• Sullivan freshman Gracie Shorter is lighting it up for Olney Central College, averaging a team-high 16.2 points per game.
Shorter has only had two games scoring in single digits, and has a high game of 23 points against John A. Logan as well as five other 20-point games.
• Terre Haute South grad Amariyae Wilson moved into the starting lineup seven games ago for Illinois Central College and has thrived.
Wilson has averaged 14 points, four rebounds and four assists since becoming a starter. He had a run of five double-figure games in six games, including a 21-point performance against the Olivet Nazarene junior varsity team.
• Randy Kelley of Sullivan, a freshman at Wabash, patiently waited for his opportunity on the court and took advantage of it.
In 12 minutes against Wittenberg on Jan. 18, Kelley hit 3 of 5 field goals (including 1 of 1 from long range) for a season-high seven points.
Three nights later against Oberlin, Kelley played 11 minutes and scored nine points.
Other college notes:
• Minnett hooping it up — Terre Haute South grad Jaylen Minnett, who played four years collegiately at IUPUI and one at Missouri State, is off to a good start in his professional career in Bulgaria.
Minnett, who has played six games for Akademik Plovdiv in the NBL, is averaging 7.5 points in 18.2 minutes per game. He’s shooting 37.5 percent both on 2-point field goals (6 of 16) and 3-pointers (9 of 24).
Minnett is also shooting 75 percent from the free-throw line and has handed out 13 assists.
• Rose grad stars in Japan — Former Rose-Hulman standout student-athlete Ryuji Aoki is establishing a love for his Japanese heritage while using his biomechanics knowledge to find success as a record-setting international professional basketball player.
Aoki, a 2020 biomedical-engineering alumnus, is in his second season playing in Japan’s top pro league division, this winter contributing to the Kyoto Hannaryz team after being with the Osaka Evessa last year. This has come after his playing skills were showcased for two seasons in second- and third-division teams.
While playing for the minor league-level Iwate BigBulls team, Aoki set two league records by scoring 46 points and making 12 3-point field goals in a game. He scored 36 points in 17 minutes of the second half. His statistics for the game: 12 of 16 in 3-point field goals, 4 for 4 regular field goal shots and 6 for 6 free throws.
At Rose, Aoki set career school records for free-throw accuracy (93.2%) while ranking sixth in school history in 3-point accuracy (40.3%) and 17th for 3-point field goals (95). He was a major contributor when the 2017-18 Engineers were Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference regular-season co-champions.
• Stay in touch — A list of spring sports athletes is in the works and any contributions are appreciated. We also are working on an updated list of signings and commitments, of which there have been several in the past couple of weeks.
Please send any items for either list, or significant accomplishments/awards earned by fall or winter athletes, to Joey Bennett at jbblkc@gmail.com.
• Coming up next — Next week, the "College Report" will focus on South Vermillion grad Brice Gilman and his breakout season for the Hanover Panthers. A listing of women’s basketball players plus athletes from wrestling and swimming will be included.
