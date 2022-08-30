Two former Wabash Valley volleyball stars matched up on the Division I volleyball courts on Saturday, as Tennessee-Martin defeated Eastern Kentucky 3-1 in the championship match of the Colonel Classic.
Northview grad Kambree Lucas, a sophomore, led all players with 16 kills and added seven block-assists for 2-1 UTM.
Mason, a senior transfer from Indiana State, had 23 digs, three digs and a kill. She was named to the six-player all-tournament team.
In other volleyball highlights:
• Terre Haute South freshman Courtney Jones opened her collegiate career in a big way for Lipscomb, as the Bisons hosted No. 14 Stanford on Friday in front of a school-record crowd of 3,167 fans. Jones had three kills and a dig for Lipscomb, which played on Tuesday in a crosstown Nashville rivalry game against Belmont – coached by Terre Haute South grad Katelyn (Bishop) Harrison.
• Terre Haute North sophomore Braxton Shelton played in three sets for Kentucky Wesleyan to open the season, as the Panthers split four matches in the Reddie-Tiger Invitational. Shelton had three kills.
• Lincoln Trail College has a large group of Valley grads. Tori Schopmeyer, a sophomore from Clay City, had 11 kills and 11 digs for Lincoln Trail on Friday as the Lady Statesmen improved to 4-3. Aubrey Ewers, a sophomore from Linton, has recorded two assists, two service aces and 11 digs for LTC. Jaylee Hayes, a freshman from Linton, leads LTC with 51 kills and has also added two assists, seven service aces and 62 digs. Emma Bailey of Robinson has four service aces and seven digs for the Lady Statesmen.
• Lexi Netherlain, a fifth-year player from Sullivan, has helped Missouri S&T off to a 4-0 start with 13 assists, seven service aces and three digs.
• Sullivan sophomore Madison Rinck leads Cape Fear (N.C.) Community College with 82 assists and ranks second with 32 digs. Jodee Barnes, a freshman from Terre Haute North, has recorded four digs and one assist for Cape Fear.
• Kat Cruser, a junior from Riverton Parke, has 30 kills for North Carolina-Asheville so far this season.
• Sydni Bailey, a senior from Robinson, has played in two matches for St. Mary-of-the-Woods College and has recorded one kill, four assists and three service aces.
• Gentry Warrick of Linton, a freshman at Miami (Ohio), has recorded 16 kills for the Redhawks with seven service aces, three digs and eight blocks.
• Former Terre Haute resident Abby Maesch, who attended Honey Creek Middle School before graduating from Avon High School, has helped the Georgia Bulldogs to a 3-0 record. Maesch is second on the team with 21 kills and has also added one assist, four service aces and five digs.
Some colleges have not yet started their volleyball seasons, and some players are listed on team rosters but have not yet seen action.
Season recaps of cross country and soccer teams will be published on Sept. 14, with all other fall sports being published on Sept. 28.
College notes
• Phegley to Michigan University of Michigan baseball head coach Tracy Smith announced recently that Terre Haute native Josh Phegley has joined the staff as the new director of player development.
At Michigan, Phegley will work closely with the coaching staff in research and player development strategies, scouting reports and statistical and positioning strategies.
"We are pleased to announce the addition of Josh Phegley to the Michigan Baseball staff," said Smith. "Josh will lead our player development efforts. With ties in the Midwest, his history in the Big Ten Conference as a former All-America catcher and first-round draft pick and his MLB playing career, we feel like our players and staff will benefit greatly from his insight and experience."
Phegley played for Smith at Indiana University, hitting 17 home runs with 66 RBI as a catcher during his junior year in 2009. He was drafted in the first round of that spring's MLB Draft by the Chicago White Sox and made his MLB debut with the team in 2013.
Phegley went on to play 12 seasons of professional baseball, including parts of eight seasons in the majors with three teams -- the White Sox (2013-14), the Oakland Athletics (2015-19) and the Chicago Cubs (2020).
He connected for 106 home runs in the professional ranks, including 12 in the 2019 season with Oakland in a year in which he played in a career-high 106 games and slugged .693 with 30 extra-base hits and 62 RBI. On May 7, 2019, he caught Mike Fiers' second career no-hitter, which happened to be the 300th in MLB history.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.