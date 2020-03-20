The college athletes who felt the brunt of the coronavirus-related cancellations more than anyone were the ones competing in the spring.
Most of them got in only a few games, meets or matches. And if they started out in a slump, their season stats won't show what they were truly capable of producing.
Then there were those who started hot, such as Terre Haute native and University of Kentucky senior first baseman T.J. Collett. He was batting .290 with five homers, 17 runs batted in, 13 runs and five doubles when NCAA baseball teams were told to stop playing last week.
Before the season, Collett was named to the Coaches Preseason All-Southeastern Conference first team and the Perfect Game No. 7 senior in the nation.
After being informed that Collett wasn't allowed to be interviewed for this column, Kentucky coach Nick Mingione was beyond happy to talk about the luxury he experienced of putting Collett's name on daily lineup cards.
"It is been an absolute honor and blast to watch the growth of T.J. Collett in his time at Kentucky," Mingione told the Tribune-Star. "Prior to coming to UK, he had an injury that required surgery, so he showed up on crutches. It didn’t take us long to figure out what kind of human being he was. I remember it like it was yesterday. Our team was doing some sprints and he was crutching up and down the field supporting his teammates.
"T.J. really has grown in all areas of his life. It’s been a joy to watch him grow spiritually, academically and athletically. He continues to be a leader and make everyone in our program better, including the coaches. T.J. was performing at the top of his game prior to the season finishing. He was the reigning National Player of the Week, which is the highest honor someone could receive at this time of the year."
Asked what the baseball future holds for Collett, Mingione said there are different possibilities.
"A lot of that will be contingent upon if there is actually an MLB [Major League Baseball] draft this year," the Wildcats' coach said. "If there’s not, T.J. will have another year of eligibility and we would welcome him back with open arms and have him finish his baseball career in the Blue and White."
With that said, here's a look at how our Wabash Valley spring athletes performed in colleges and universities around the country:
