The man who started Marian University’s football program has returned to Indianapolis to keep the team’s successes going.
Ted Karras Jr., former Rose-Hulman head coach, was named Marian’s head coach last month to replace Mark Menninger — who was promoted to assistant athletic director.
Karras, a native of northwest Indiana, returns to Marian after spending the 2022 season as a defensive analyst and defensive-line coach at St. Francis (Ind.) University. Karras was head football coach at Walsh University from 2013-2016 and was the first football coach in Marian history, as he was tasked with leading the program serving as head coach from 2006 through 2012, culminating his first stint with the Knights as 2012 NAIA national champions.
Karras, 58, comes from a rich football lineage. He is one of five members in his family to play in the NFL and one of seven to play collegiately. Karras played high school football at Hobart and was an all-state and all-conference lineman for the Brickies.
Karras would go on to play collegiately for Northwestern, where he was a four-year starter and a team captain. In 1987, he signed as a free agent with the eventual Super Bowl champion Washington Redskins.
“I am really excited and honored for the opportunity to be back on the west side to lead the Marian Knights,” said Karras. “The opportunity to join the excitement of the Marian campus and to lead the Knights into this new era of college athletics is great and I thank both Steve Downing and President [Daniel] Elsener for the chance to lead this program.”
In 2003, the veteran coach earned his first collegiate head coach role at Rose. In his three seasons, the Engineers claimed 15 all-conference honors, while Karras was honored with the D3Football.com Rookie Performance of the Year award.
Karras’ coaching career hit its stride in 2006 when he was named the first head coach in Marian football history. Tasked with starting and creating the Knights’ football program, Karras set a national record in his first tenure as the Marian coach, leading a startup team to a national championship within six seasons.
Karras and his wife, Jennifer, reside in Indianapolis. They have two children, a daughter Taylor and a son Teddy. Teddy is the starting center and a team captain for the Cincinnati Bengals and won Super Bowl championships with the New England Patriots in 2017 and 2019.
Ted Karras Jr’s father Ted — who died in 2016 — played for four NFL teams (1958-66), including coach George Halas’ 1963 Chicago Bears when they captured the league title. The elder Karras later served as a volunteer assistant coach for Ted Jr. when he guided the Engineers from 2003 through 2005.
Ted Sr. was the brother of the late Alex Karras, best known as an NFL standout, well-known actor and “Monday Night Football” commentator.
Odds and ends:
• Coffeyville Community College men’s basketball coach Jay Herkelman did not respond quickly enough to a request for a comment on new assistant coach Jake Odum for a column last month, but did reply recently after the holiday rush settled down.
“Jake is doing great,” Herkelman said. “He has brought a lot of new ideas to the program and brings plenty of energy. He has a great repertoire with our guards as you can imagine.”
Coffeyville stands 13-3 for the season and is tied for 13th in the National Junior College Athletic Association rankings this week.
• When reached last month, Odum was in Oklahoma to watch Jake LaRavia — who Odum coached in his one season on the ISU bench — play for the Memphis Grizzlies against the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Unfortunately, that game was LaRavia’s first in his assignment to the Memphis Hustle of the NBA’s G League after a series of injuries and illnesses limited his availability for parts of the start of the season.
LaRavia was recalled to the Grizzlies on Monday after scoring 25 points in a Hustle win Sunday.
In 23 appearances with the Grizzlies, the rookie first-round pick has averaged 3.7 points and 2.3 rebounds in 14.4 minutes per game.
LaRavia’s rookie contract with the Grizzlies guarantees him $14,763,367 over the next four years according to Spotrac.
• Though no official announcement has been made, former Indiana State running backs coach Jayden Everett is expected to join Vanderbilt of the Southeastern Conference in that capacity after coaching the past two seasons at Tulsa. Aided by Everett, the Golden Hurricane ranked third in the AAC in rushing in 2021 and had three different running backs with more than 520 rushing yards.
• Saw an outstanding matchup between future Division I players last Thursday at Rockville when Linton’s Joey Hart was matched up against Ty Pence of St. Joseph-Ogden (Ill.).
Pence, a 6-foot-6 guard headed to Illinois State next year, won the individual battle with 35 points. Hart, who had 21 points and is headed to Central Florida, and his teammates won the more important battle with a 50-48 victory.
