A few odds and ends from former Wabash Valley athletes now competing in college:
• Parkland College redshirt sophomore forward Shae Bell of Terre Haute North was named second-team all-Midwest Athletic Conference this winter.
Bell started 26 games this season, leading the team in field-goal percentage, rebounds and blocks in her third season at Parkland College. Bell averaged 13.4 points and 9.4 rebounds per game (48th nationally), shooting 60.4 percent from the field, which ranked fourth in the country.
Bell’s 253 rebounds this season ranked 45th nationally, and her 60 blocks ranked 11th. Bell scored a career-high 33 points on 15-21 shooting at South Suburban College in an 84-50 win Dec. 6 — and she grabbed a career-high 20 rebounds vs. Illinois Valley Community College on Jan. 9, as Parkland won 100-27.
Bell, a psychology student at Parkland College, is the daughter of Casius and Lesley Bell.
Parkland head coach Laura Litchfield loved seeing Bell’s hard work pay off this season, saying, “Shae has been such a dominant player for us, and we are grateful to have had her here for three years. Her presence in the paint and on the boards is evident and she has worked very hard on her game and physicality, so to see her receive this recognition is wonderful.”
Bell was named the school’s January Athlete of the Month after starting all six of her team’s games and averaging 10.7 points, 9.8 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 3.2 blocks per game. She led the Cobras in rebounding, blocks, and field goal percentage (64%) during the team’s winning streak. The forward tallied a career-high 20 rebounds and 18 points in Parkland’s 100-27 win over Illinois Valley Community College and a season-high six assists in the Cobras’ 80-64 win at Danville Area Community College.
• Former South Vermillion tennis standout Elizabeth Tindera has been named the Big South Conference Women’s Tennis Freshman of the Week three times this season.
For the week period of March 20, Tindera helped North Carolina-Asheville extend its winning streak to 13 straight matches, as the Bulldogs posted a 6-1 win over Gardner-Webb on March 21 and a 7-0 win over Milligan on March 22.
In the match against Gardner-Webb, Tindera teamed up with Valeria Centeno for a 6-1 win at No. 3 doubles before posting a 6-3, 6-1 win at No. 3 singles. Against Milligan, the doubles duo won 6-0 at No. 2 before Tindera swept her No. 3 singles match 6-0, 6-0.
She earlier won the award for the final week of January after going 4-0 between singles and doubles play in a pair of 6-1 wins for Asheville over the weekend. In the Saturday (Jan. 28) victory over Emmanuel (Ga.), she and Valeria Centeno earned a 6-1 win at No. 3 doubles before she went on to win at No. 3 singles in straight sets 6-4, 6-2. In the Sunday (Jan. 29) win over Wofford, she and Centeno won at No. 3 doubles 7-5 before she was able to pick up a 6-3, 4-6, 6-1 win at No. 3 singles.
Her first Big South freshman honor came earlier in January. In Asheville’s 5-2 win over UNC Greensboro on Jan. 21, Tindera teamed up with Valeria Centeno for a 6-4 win at No. 3 doubles before winning her No. 3 singles match 7-6, 6-4 (7-5).
• Ball State senior swimming standout Apsara Sakbun earned her third and final recognition on the 2022-23 Academic all-Mid-American conference team.
A total of 133 student-athletes earned the Academic All-MAC distinction in women’s swimming & diving by maintaining at least a 3.2 GPA and participating in at least half of the team’s contests for the season. First-year students and any college transfers in their first year of residence are not eligible for the award.
• Former Northview and DePauw football standout Dylan Hyatt has been hired as defensive backs coach at Kenyon College. He served in that same role last fall at Anderson University.
• Former Indiana State pitching standout Mitch Stetter has been promoted to serve as the bullpen coach for the Kansas City Royals major-league franchise for new manager Matt Quataro.
Stetter, 41, has spent the last three seasons as the Royals’ manager of pitching performance and has been a pitching coach in the organization since 2014, first as a player/bullpen coach with Double-A Northwest Arkansas. When he formally retired from playing — he was a big-league reliever with the Brewers from 2007-11 — he became the pitching coach for the Surprise Royals (rookie league) and then in Single-A Lexington.
In his role as the manager of pitching performance, Stetter had been tasked with bridging the gap between Royals Minor League pitchers and the research and development department, and he’s worked with nearly all the Royals’ homegrown pitchers now at the Major League level.
• Indiana State women’s basketball signees Asia Donald of Hobart and Saige Stahl of Columbus East, as mentioned by Hunter Tickel in Thursday’s Tribune-Star, have been named to the 2023 Indiana All-Star team.
• Several Wabash Valley area athletes have made recent college commitments, in addition to those previously published. Please send any additional commitment/signing information to jbblkc@gmail.com. Those athletes making commitments are listed below.
