College notes from here and there:
• Terre Haute South graduate Stephanie Wilson Poland (Class of 2009) was inducted into the University of Southern Indiana Athletics Hall of Fame on Feb. 3.
Wilson Poland competed in volleyball for the Screaming Eagles from 2004-07, establishing several individual honors and helping in her team’s success. Wilson Poland was a 2007 Academic All-American and three-time Academic All-District volleyball player. She also was a two-time All-Region and four-time All-GLVC honoree as the team's setter.
Wilson Poland ranks second all-time in assists (still holding the single match record), 21st in blocks and 13th in digs. She helped lead USI to the 2004 GLVC regular-season and tournament titles as well as an appearance in the 2004 NCAA II Great Lakes Region Tournament.
• Terre Haute South bowler Emily Childress recently signed with Tennessee Southern University to compete collegiately.
Unfortunately, TSU recently dropped its bowling program. Tough break for Childress, especially since very few colleges offer bowling.
• One local underclass athlete committed to play sports in Division I was overlooked recently, as Terre Haute South junior volleyball standout Mia Loyd committed last fall to compete for the Air Force Academy.
Another Brave in the Class of 2024 has committed to play D-I sports, as softball standout Marlee Loudermilk will compete for Northern Kentucky University. Charly Koehler of Clay City is a sophomore infielder this spring for the Norse.
• Softball pitchers from Clay County high schools got off to a great start in their first weekend of play, as Northview grad Lauren Sackett and Clay City grad Sophie Moshos each earned conference pitcher of the week honors.
As previously reported in the Tribune-Star, Indiana State’s Sackett earned Missouri Valley Conference POW honors after the sophomore turned in outstanding performances against Maine and Chattanooga.
Moshos, a freshman at Transylvania (Ky.), pitched three games two weekends ago and gave up only three runs in 12 innings — picking up three victories.
• Dylan Thoerner of Tufts University in Medford, Mass., was named as the U.S. Basketball Writers Association Division III National Player of the Week for the week ending Feb. 19.
Thoerner, the son of Terre Haute native Chris Baker, is a 6-6 senior guard from Irvine, Calif. He lifted his team to a double-overtime road victory over then-No. 12 Middlebury (D3hoops.com) in a conference playoff quarterfinal.
Thoerner scored 30 points (8 of 16 FG, 11 of 11 FT, 3 of 8 3FG) in the contest — 14 in overtime — as the Jumbos pulled the 89-80 upset. He scored 12 in the second overtime, including four free throws in the final 42 seconds, to help clinch the win. Thoerner added two rebounds and two assists in the victory over 4th-seeded Middlebury.
• Former Terre Haute resident Jack Meggs is in his first year as hitting coach for Saint Mary’s College in Moraga, Calif., after serving in that role last year at the University of Kansas.
Meggs will be working with Gael hitters and outfielders and also will be integral in coaching baserunning and recruiting.
"Jack Meggs is one of the brightest, most well-rounded, young coaches in the country," said SMC coach Greg Moore. "He's the rare combo of knowledge, work ethic and genuine care for players. He guides them to be their best. With coach Meggs, Saint Mary's will continue to be one of the best places in the country to develop as a pro and as a person."
The Seattle native was a communications major at the University of Washington, where he was a major part of the Husky lineup for four years. As a Husky, Meggs helped lead the team to regionals at both Ole Miss and Vanderbilt. He finished his career at Washington ranked fourth all-time in games started and games played.
In 2016, Meggs was an All-Pac 12 First Team selection as a center fielder and was also named to the All-Pac 12 Defensive Team. A two-year captain for the Huskies, Meggs was selected All-Pac 12 again in 2017 on his way to being a 10th round pick (291st overall) by the Oakland A's.
"First off I'd like to thank coach [Ritch] Price for the opportunity he gave me at the University of Kansas," Meggs said. "He is one of the great mentors in our game and a future Hall of Famer, I can't thank him enough. That being said, I'm honored to have the chance to work with Coach Moore and his staff, and to join the SMC family. I've enjoyed getting to know the players and I can't wait until we're all on field together for day one. Go Gaels!"
Meggs and his family lived in Terre Haute while his father, Lindsay, was head baseball coach at Indiana State. The family moved to Washington in 2010 when Lindsay was hired at the University of Washington.
• Clay City graduate Avalee Jeffers has ended her college athletic career at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods as one of the school’s most accomplished basketball players ever.
Jeffers, who also played volleyball for the Pomeroys, finished second in school history in rebounds, steals and blocks.
"I wasn't expecting that coming in. I do love defense and have learned a lot about defense from coach Mac and coach [Terry] Bowe. I plan to use all the tips they've told me when I get into coaching. It's pretty great," Jeffers said.
Jeffers has played a big part of the Pomeroys' success over the past two seasons. SMWC finished runner-up in the program's final one as part of the USCAA for coach Scot MacAlister.
The Pomeroys' win over Brescia last weekend made them 15-10 overall and 7-10 in the River States Conference. It's the most wins since SMWC went 16-13 in 2009-10.
"Over the last five years, it's been kind of awesome to see how much the basketball program has changed," Jeffers said. "When we first started, it was kind of rocky. I was recruited by coach [Deanna] Bradley and then we got a new coach. That didn't really work out. Coach Mac really impacted me a lot with work ethic and knowing the game of basketball better. With coach Bowe, he has built on that and that's been great as well."
The Pomeroys finished 16-11 this season.
• Murray State women’s basketball coach Rechelle Turner wishes her 13-12 Racers had a better record this year and also wishes her team had more offense.
Turner knows, however, that she has help on the way next year when Terre Haute North grad Zoe Stewart joins the team following a redshirt season this winter.
Speaking in November after a loss, Turner acknowledged she had second thoughts about redshirting the only Indiana All-Star in THN history — but knows she did the right thing.
“A kid that's going to be extremely special for us is Zoe Stewart and boy would I like to have her right now,” she said. “But it's best for Zoe and this program that she redshirts this year. She's going to be a star here.
“Believe me, there are times during the games when we're struggling to score that I'm thinking that maybe I made a mistake,” Turner added, “but I've got to do what's best for the kid if I'm in this for the right reason.”
Turner noted that Stewart needs this year to grow and get acclimated to college.
“I do believe that if we can continue to be successful this year, teach them what's expected and the standard for our program, that we can continue to be good beyond this year,” she said. “That's my goal.”
