By answering a different question Saturday night, Linton freshman Paul Oliver somewhat inadvertently summarized his high school basketball team's offense philosophy.
"[Opponents] always let me shoot," the 6-foot-3 power forward said after his 16-point performance was a big key to his team's 62-33 win over North Decatur for a Class 2A Southridge Regional championship. "I'm not always hitting."
The Miners' game-by-game search for a complementary shooter to stars Joey Hart and Logan Webb occasionally turns up a gem, like the 25-point, perfect-shooting night Nathan Frady enjoyed in the sectional opener, but Saturday wasn't really one of those nights in the first half — and it wasn't for Webb either.
But despite 27% shooting in the first two quarters, Linton's defense had the Chargers in such a stranglehold that nothing else really mattered. And in the second half the Miners shot 72% — and hit all six of their fourth-quarter shots — to make their win an easy one.
"We have some guys who bring a lot to the party," coach Joey Hart said after the game. "We have some baseball players on the team, and in the first half we were trying to hit a grand slam with nobody on base. We just had to set screens and get our timing down a little bit."
"I knew [at halftime, when Linton had a 22-16 lead] that we were good," insisted Webb, who was 0 for 7 from the field after two quarters, "because we were up [six] and it felt like we were down."
"It all levels out," the younger Hart said. "We figured [shots would] fall eventually."
The game got off to a good start for Linton and an ominous one for North Decatur. On the first possession of the game, Linton defensive ace Braden Walters dove on the floor to steal the ball, tossed it to Webb, and Webb flipped it blindly over his shoulder to Hart for a driving layup and three-point play.
"[The Chargers are] a very physical team, and we had to outphysicalize them," Walters said after the game. "We tried to beat them to every loose ball."
With Hart scoring 13 of the points, the Miners had a quick 16-7 lead. Then the shots stopped falling for the Miners (who had a 3-for-14 second quarter), but the Chargers weren't able to take advantage.
Although North Decatur got the last basket of the first quarter, it didn't score until more than half of the second period had been played. Oliver muscled his way to two inside baskets at that point to keep North Decatur at least six points behind. And in the third quarter, after the Chargers had failed to get closer with a couple of opportunities, Oliver was left unguarded; when no one challenged him, he swished the first of his two 3-pointers — the shot that inspired the question mentioned earlier.
North Decatur got a basket, but Webb broke his personal ice with two free throws. After one free throw by North Decatur, Walters found Oliver inside for a layup and a three-point play. Then Hart nailed a 3-pointer, followed by a steal and two free throws, and the lead was suddenly 35-19. It was 45-22 after three quarters, and Linton kept pulling away.
"One of the best [games] we've ever played defensively," Walters said afterward.
Hart led all scorers with 29 points, while Oliver added his 16 and Webb had 11 in the second half. "Points [from me] don't matter when you've got a guy like Joey Hart," said Webb, who had five assists, afterward. Lance Nobbe had 17 points and a game-high 11 rebounds for North Decatur.
"We got great contributions from all our group, and Paul [Oliver] stepped up big today," coach Hart said. "Our guys aren't afraid."
The regional — and Huntingburg's Memorial Gym — hadn't been kind to this group of Miners the last two years, but the celebration was subdued.
"We felt like we had to get this one," the younger Hart admitted. "Now we've just got to get to the next game and take care of business."
"Last year still hurts me," said Oliver, who was an eighth-grader in the bleachers when the Miners fell to eventual state champion Providence a year ago. "To come out and play with them this year is amazing."
"All that matters [about Saturday's game] is this net hanging on my ear and this trophy in my hand," Webb said.
