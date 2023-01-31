A slow start was all it took to knock Terre Haute North out of the Class 4A Terre Haute South Sectional for girls high school basketball Tuesday night.
Plainfield, which had beaten the Patriots 42-39 during Christmas break, scored nine straight points midway through the first half to take a double-figure lead and was never seriously threatened after that in a 51-38 decision that was virtually an even game after its first 12 minutes.
What was different between the December game and Tuesday night, North coach Nathan Dillion was asked? The Plainfield defensive plan.
“[The Quakers] face-guarded [North’s leading scorer] Preslee [Michael],” Dillion said, “and they did a great job shutting us down.”
With Michael — who had 21 of North’s 39 points in the previous meeting — unable to get untracked, so were the Patriots. And after Aubrey Ervin hit a 3-pointer midway through the first quarter to cut an early Plainfield lead to 7-5, North went scoreless until the midpoint of the second quarter.
By that time, Plainfield had built a 16-5 lead. Then Michael got her first two points — from the foul line — and the Patriots seemed to be their old selves again offensively.
The Quakers were clicking at this point too, however, and neither team could put scores back to back. Hallie Hayes did get the last basket of the second quarter for North, and also hit a free throw to start the third quarter. Lilly Jensen stole a rebound from a Quaker and slipped it to Michael for her first field goal of the game and the Patriots were within six at 25-19, only to have the Quakers get six straight points for a 31-19 advantage.
Back-to-back 3-pointers by Ervin and Hayes made it a six-point game again at 31-25, but Plainfield’s Payton Benge hit a turnaround jumper to beat the third-quarter buzzer and Plainfield opened the fourth period with a 7-2 run that made it 40-27. North was never closer than 11 points after that.
“We waited too long to attack,” Dillion said afterward. “I’m incredibly proud of the girls. They gave great effort.”
Ervin hit five 3-pointers and led North’s attack with 15 points, while Hayes added eight. Michael was held to seven points and Jetta Harmon to six (with four assists and two steals) and Becca Gore led North’s rebounders with six from her backcourt spot.
Plainfield had a one-two punch of Benge (youngest and tallest daughter of coach Curt Benge) and freshman Berkeley Williams, who combined for 40 points (21 by Benge) and 18 rebounds (nine apiece). Williams, another budding Plainfield star with Terre Haute connections — her grandfather is Mike Turner, a two-sport star at Garfield and Indiana State — also had six steals.
“I’m proud of all our seniors [Harmon, Hayes, Jensen, Michael and reserves Mary Brooks, I’Asia Gaffney, Ruby Latorre and Gracie Smith],” Dillion concluded. “They gave us something to smile about on a daily basis and that made me the winningest coach around.”
