Linton picked a bad time to have its worst high school basketball shooting performance of the season.
Hitting just 26% of their shots for the game, including a 4-for-27 second half, the Miners couldn't hold an 11-point halftime lead and lost 52-45 to Fort Wayne Blackhawk in the Class 2A state championship game Saturday afternoon in Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
The Blackhawk defense had something to do with those statistics, of course, but for the first 21 minutes of the game it didn't seem like the Miners were going to be deterred.
The original Joe Hart -- father of suspended coach Joey Hart, grandfather of player Joey Hart -- had an expression, however. "Fool's gold," the senior Hart said when difficult shots went in early, and maybe the 2023 Miners experienced some of that on Saturday while running up a 29-18 halftime lead and having a 33-23 advantage at the third-quarter media timeout.
"We made some tough shots from outside [early in the game]," coach Noah Hawkins said after it was over. "It wasn't like [the Braves] weren't guarding us."
The Miners picked up three quick fouls after that media timeout, the third of them sending Blackhawk's Gage Sefton to the foul line. He made the first of two, then somehow got the rebound when he missed the second and laid the ball in to cut the lead to 33-26. When the Miners followed with an empty possession, Sefton found a seam in the Miners' 1-3-1 zone and hit a short jumper that cut the lead to five.
After a Linton timeout -- and another missed shot -- Sefton scored again. Another Miner miss was followed by a 3-pointer by 6-foot-9 Kellen Pickett, and with 1:14 left in the third quarter the score was tied for the first time since 3-3.
"We had a couple guys [from Blackhawk] make shots we were willing to let them take," Hawkins said later.
The Braves got the ball back with a chance to take the lead, but Wrigley Franklin forced a tieup with Blackhawk's Josh Furst that got the ball back, and in the final second of the quarter Braden Walters got inside for a layup to give Linton a 35-33 lead.
Pickett hit just one of two free throws on the opening possession of the fourth quarter and Linton still had the lead, but the Miners were still missing. Pickett got inside for a layup with 5:59 to go and the Braves led for the first time since 6-5. Then Aiden Muldoon, the only substitute Blackhawk used all day, sank a 3-pointer and it was no longer a one-possession game.
"We had [Blackhawk guard Jimmy Davidson] up in the air with nowhere to go, but he found [Muldoon, for one of the shots the Miners were willing to give up]," Hawkins recalled later.
Hart hit two free throws with 3:57 left to cut the lead to 39-37, then hit a 3-pointer with 1:10 to go that brought the Miners within 43-40. But by this time Linton was having to foul, and the Braves didn't miss enough.
The first half was far more enjoyable for Linton fans. A driving layup and then a 3-pointer by Hart, followed by a floater by Paul Oliver, gave the Miners seven straight points and a 12-6 lead, and Hart took over in the second quarter. The Linton all-stater had a personal 7-0 run that widened his team's lead to 23-13; after Blackhawk scored five straight points to get within 23-18, Hart trumped that with back-to-back 3-pointers for the 29-18 halftime margin.
The Braves were a worthy opponent, the Miners agreed later.
"They were able to take away what we were good at," Hawkins said, mentioning the Braves' length and defensive rebounding, "and we didn't have near the deflections [defensively] that we usually have."
"Our open shots were not as open [as they looked]," Hart said.
"No. 4 [Pickett, who guarded Hart in the second half] was probably the longest guy we've played [against] all year," said Logan Webb.
Pickett also had 19 points and Sefton 16 for the Braves, while Hart had a game-high 23 points and Webb added 11 for Linton. Nathan Frady had just three points for the Miners, but that was more than Furst -- Blackhawk's leading scorer -- had, and Frady also had a game-high 12 rebounds.
"He's a beast, and his brother [2021 Mr. Basketball Caleb Furst] was a beast before him," Frady said afterward, "but [the coaches] told me, 'If you can put your butt into him, we can win this game.' I tried my best."
"Our effort was great," Webb said after the game, "and Nathan Frady dominated the paint the whole game."
"We limited [Furst], but [the Braves] were able to find points elsewhere," Hawkins said.
Asked after the game to summarize his team and its season, Webb said, "Before this game, I would've said we were the greatest team in school history. Now we're up there with the 2013 team and the 2019 team [as state runners-up]. But we're still getting rings, no matter what color, and we still have medals around our necks, no matter what color.
"We went through some things this year that nobody has ever went through," Webb continued, "but we had a great team."
"We were a brotherhood, always together," said Walters, "and playing with these two guys [Hart and Webb, sharing the interview area with him] has been amazing."
"I watched a lot of talent [at Linton] before me," said Hart. "I couldn't have asked for better teammates."
- Frady wins Trester Award -- The Miners were not surprised when Frady received the Trester Award for mental attitude after the game, joining a list that also includes Miners Austin Karazsia (2013) and Evan Slover (2019).
"The people at school said they never had to fill out an application this long [because of Frady's many accomplishments]," Hawkins said.
"It's an honor," Frady said, crediting his parents, coaches and teachers for making it possible.
"I would trade it for a little bit bigger [team] trophy though."
FORT WAYNE BLACKHAWK (52) -- Pickett 6-11 5-7 19, Smith 1-8 0-0 3, Furst 1-2 0-0 2, Davidson 3-7 2-4 9, Sefton 5-10 5-8 16, Muldoon 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 17-40 FG, 12-19 FT, 52 TP.
LINTON (45) -- Hart 7-26 4-5 23, Oliver 2-5 0-0 4, Frady 1-6 1-2 3, Webb 2-12 6-6 11, Walters 1-2 0-0 2, Franklin 1-2 0-0 2, Gennicks 0-0 0-0 0, Miller 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 14-53 FG, 11-13 FT, 45 TP.
Fort Wayne Blackhawk 11 7 15 19 -- 52
Linton 14 15 6 10 -- 45
3-point shooting -- FWB 6-20 (Pickett 2-5, Muldoon 1-1, Davidson 1-3, Sefton 1-3, Smith 1-8), Linton 6-22 (Hart 5-13, Webb 1-7, Frady 0-2). Total fouls -- FWB 11, Linton 16. Fouled out -- Walters. Turnovers -- FWB 10, Linton 5. Rebounds -- FWB 32 (Pickett 9), Linton 33 (Frady 12, Oliver 5, Webb 5, Franklin 5, Walters 3, Hart, Team 2). Assists -- FWB 12 (Pickett 4, Smith 4), Linton 9 (Frady 4, Walters 4, Webb). Steals -- FWB 2 (Pickett, Davidson), Linton 5 (Walters 2, Oliver, Frady, Webb). Blocks -- FWB 2 (Pickett, Sefton), Linton 2 (Frady, Franklin).
Records -- Fort Wayne Blackhawk finished 27-3, Linton 29-2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.