Two years ago, when Sullivan went to the state finals for girls high school tennis for the first time — and with an undefeated record until a loss to Homestead in a quarterfinal match — the immediate reaction was to praise Wes Kirk for an outstanding coaching job. Kirk was honored as the state’s Coach of the Year as a result.
In 2023, the Golden Arrows returned to the state finals, this time finishing 21-2 after losing to Fishers in a quarterfinal match, and now the conversation is changing. “Look at the program Wes is building” might be the current response, and this season he wasn’t even a Coach of the Year nominee.
Except by the Tribune-Star.
There aren’t many surprises in high school tennis. The highly ranked teams in the state are almost always from wealthy suburbs like Homestead (Fort Wayne) or Fishers (Hamilton County) or from private schools like Park Tudor or Evansville Memorial or South Bend St. Joseph’s. The common bonds? Availability of places to play, whether it be country clubs or indoor facilities.
And that’s Sullivan’s philosophy, too — to a point.
“The first thought I will always have is appreciation for the players on these teams to became year-around tennis players,” Kirk said in a recent email to the Tribune-Star. “All our accomplishments the past three years can be traced back to this one commitment several classes of girls chose to make … when you pair very smart and talented players with time on court, the chances of doing well go up enough to make special things possible.”
Kirk also coaches the Sullivan middle school teams, and heaps praise on assistant coaches like Ben Kirk (his father), Jeff Lookebill and Mike Lueking for helping make that possible.
He’s also come to a personal reckoning.
“All the success we have had recently makes me ponder how we should all think about disappointment in our lives,” Kirk wrote. “My experience at Sullivan was made possible by the disappointment I had about not being chosen to coach at Terre Haute South when Bill Blankenbaker retired.
“I have spent a long time thinking about being passed over for that job. After 16 years of being an assistant coach at South and being a part of five state-finalist teams at the school where I graduated and played high school tennis, I thought I was the best selection and had earned the job.
“Things did not turn out that way,” he continued. “I guess I lost the first set on that one. But it was only the first set. With the Purple and Gold behind me, I have had the support I needed to do my best. I am very grateful for the opportunity to be a coach at Sullivan. I am very happy to be done looking back.”
Other coaches considered for the award include Culley DeGroote, West Vigo baseball; Lela Earley, Sullivan softball; Ian Loomis, West Vigo girls swimming; Brian Oliver, Linton football; and Scott Vanderkolk, Linton volleyball.
