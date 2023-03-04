Indiana State erased an eight-point deficit against top-seeded Bradley in the closing minutes of its Missouri Valley Conference men's basketball tournament semifinal.
The program (22-12), which was in search of its first appearance in Sunday’s final since 2014, made a mad dash at upending the league’s regular-season champ.
The likes of senior Cameron Henry, Courvoisier McCauley, freshman Robbie Avila and sophomore Julian Larry keyed the near-stunner, a 71-70 loss Saturday afternoon inside Enterprise Center.
"In games like this, every possession matters and how high the line is that you [have] got to hit to beat a team like Bradley," ISU coach Josh Schertz said. "We were close, but it's that. It's the small details."
With 2:04 to go, multiple defenders challenged Avila’s shot in the lane and senior Ja’Shon Henry’s swat caromed off the window, which ISU’s Henry stuck in the basket to cut it to four.
Earlier that minute, Avila scored when the Sycamores were down eight.
Then, 30 seconds after Henry's putback, Avila sent sophomore Zek Montgomery’s effort away.
With 1:10 remaining, Avila’s point-blank effort rolled off the cylinder. Henry’s initial follow didn’t drop, but the next one did.
Clinging to a two-point edge, Bradley came up empty on the ensuing trip as Ja’Shon, who had a game-high 17 points, was impeded at the basket as he backed down Larry and Avila’s reach-in on the help side pushed the ball to the left corner to McCauley.
After a designed play out of a timeout at halfcourt, with 41.6 seconds left, senior Cooper Neese flashed a pass near the top of the key to Avila.
With his back to the lane, he rotated it back to McCauley, who gathered and elevated from behind the top of the arc to bury a trey with 36.4 seconds left for a one-point lead.
It was his first field goal since 10:55 left in the first half and the Sycamores’ first lead since 29-26.
Montgomery missed a lefty hook on the left side of the lane that was partially blocked by Henry and the ball hit the baseline under the rim to give it back to BU.
With nine seconds left, Henry closed out on a deep 3 by junior Duke Deen on the right wing. It hit the back iron and sailed to the elbow where senior Malevy Leons out-leaped Larry for the ball and drew a foul mid-air.
This was with the Dutchman’s momentum and body carrying him in the direction of his basket.
Leons sank both free throws with six seconds left. Larry brought the ball into the frontcourt and found McCauley, his 36-footer on the right wing at the buzzer didn’t draw iron.
Bradley (25-8) was ahead 55-44 earlier, for its largest margin of the game, following an 8-0 spurt for 2:47.
The final two baskets came on ISU giveaways, a 10-second call in the backcourt from mild pressure and senior Ja’Shon got in the passing lane for a breakaway dunk. He had three flushes in the closing half.
The Braves hit four of five field goals while the Sycamores went field goalless for these three minutes. It was halted when Neese got to the rim for a bucket on a drive from the left with 12:49 to play.
Henry pushed the action in his final Valley game, the rest of the way.
He had a three-point play down low and got two the foul line twice late. He finished with a team-best 16 points to match Avila’s scoring.
Three minutes in, McCauley sank all three of his jumpers beyond the arc to get ISU out to a 12-5 lead. Montgomery was matched up with him, before the MVC Defensive Player of the Year, Leons, switched over to him.
McCauley was a playmaker too, he flashed around a screen on the right wing and jumped before finding screener Avila and dishing to him from the top of his leap for a triple after Avila popped out after the screen.
Larry extended the lead to 19-12 after getting a hand on an outlet pass from Henry near the timeline on the left side and getting downhill momentum to the rim followed by a spin.
Fresh off a 28-point second-half performance that matched famous alumnus Larry Bird, Neese let the action come to him, a nod to the patience he exhibited all year.
He was locked and loaded when his number was called. He quickly got his feet set for a catch-and-shoot triple left of center for his opening 3 that didn’t touch iron with the first flick of his wrist, with 4:07 left in the half and a 29-26 edge.
A little less than three minutes later, Larry spotted Neese in the left corner for another pure and quick stroke. It was his 12th straight make across the two previous halves, 10 came around the arc.
His last miss came with 6:11 left in the first half against Belmont on Friday. He finished with 11 points on 4-for-8 shooting.
Henry, seniors Cade McKnight, Trenton Gibson, Xavier Bledson, Kailex Stephens and McCauley saw time at the NCAA Division II level community college, along with Schertz.
"Watching them this year, this group, I love them," Schertz said. "Individually and collectively, they've been so much fun. Cam I coached for six years so he's like a son to me, truly. I just admire them and I'm inspired by them, their fight, their resolve, their grit, their toughness they show. We talked about this in September, when I came here, we have a lot of guys who come from Division II backgrounds."
"Cam wasn't recruited at the Division I level. I spent 13 years as a Division II coach. No one was beating my door down to come to Division I and coach. We got a lot of guys in that locker room … we haven't had the Yellow Brick Road to this point. We've been overlooked. We are certainly kind of an underdog program, but we all are galvanized by that and feel like we do have something to prove."
Henry, an undersized forward, defended larger forwards/centers, including one that was three inches taller and 40 pounds heavier Saturday.
"It's my last year, I'll do anything for my team," Henry said. "I just thought I'd guard [junior Rienk Mast, MVC first team] one-on-one."
Mast finished with two points.
This approach carries over to younger guys like Avila. He's coming back to take up the mantle.
"The same thing I came here for Year 1," Avila said. "To be the biggest impact for this team, this program, as much I can. We got the pieces around us. We got the guys. We got the culture, just build on top of that. Just build on top of the foundation we laid this season."
