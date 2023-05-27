Indiana State baseball relatively waltzed to the Missouri Valley Conference Final.
It appeared Saturday was more of the same in the first game.
But Evansville showed it’s not about the comfort or position you are are in, what matters is who can close in the ole' ballgame.
Evansville fifth-year senior Chase Hug, batting in the two-hole, slugged a grand slam over the right fence for a walk-off 6-5 win to force a winner-take-all scenario at 6 p.m.
This prolonged ISU’s chase for its first MVC tourney title since May 25, 2019, when it swept Dallas Baptist twice that day.
Top-seeded ISU (41-15) did a sound job of putting runners in scoring position early in frames and capitalized on those ideal starts.
Sophomore shortstop Randal Diaz delivered a leadoff single as the first player in the box for either team.
ISU batted first and will again in the final game of the tourney against the Aces. ISU owns a 3-2 advantage over local rival, fourth-seeded UE (37-23) in this campaign.
Sophomore Luis Hernandez plated Diaz with a double.
Down 2-1 in the third inning, ISU loaded the bases immediately and went up 3-2 on sacrifice flies by junior Adam Pottinger and senior Miguel Rivera.
In the sixth, a two-run blast by the team’s best slugger, Mike Sears, put them up 5-2.
Then came Evansville’s rally with their season on life support.
Sophomore lefty closer Jared Spencer retired the first two batters, before a walk, single, walk set up the final moment by Hug.
Pottinger extended his on-base streak to 32 games, which had never been done during coach Mitch Hannahs’s 10-year bid with ISU.
ISU sophomore starter Brennyn Cutts logged a career-high 6.1 innings with five hits, two earned runs, three walks and two strikeouts.
