For the third straight year, Clay City defeated Bethesda Christian in the regional round of the IHSAA state softball tournament.
After recording 13-3 and 9-1 victories the past two seasons, the Eels ripped three homers and got a one-hit pitching performance from Lizzie Sinders in a 16-0 victory.
The Eels will now advance to the North Daviess semistate, where they will play at 11 a.m. Saturday against Tecumseh, which was a 3-2 winner over Barr-Reeve in eight innings Tuesday evening.
Clay City won the semistate title two years ago and finished as state runnerup, but Tecumseh ended the Eels’ season at the semistate last year by a 3-0 margin.
The Eels – with no seniors on their roster and four freshmen among their 11 total players – did not take long to put the game out of reach.
Sinders and Lexi Thompson hit back-to-back singles to start the game, with Sinders coming home on a throwing error during Thompson’s hit.
Faith Mitchell was hit by a pitch and Karlee Smith hit a long triple to right field to score Thompson and Mitchell. Abi Shearer followed with a single to bring Smith home.
After a scoreless second, Mitchell was hit by a pitch again, Smith singled and Shearer was also hit by a pitch. Harris then crushed a line-drive grand slam to left field that did not take long to scream over the Bethesda Christian defense for an 8-0 lead.
Smith had an RBI double in the fourth, while Shearer had an RBI single, Harris had an RBI double and Caroline Rexrode hit an unusual two-run homer that bounced off the Patriot left-fielder’s glove and hit the “fair pole” for a homer.
Lexi Crabb doubled and one out later Thompson hit a towering homer to left field that ended the game’s scoring.
Sinders took a perfect game into the fifth inning, but the Patriots got an infield single and another baserunner due to an error before the Eels got the final out.
Harris and Thompson are two of the elder statesmen of the Eels, both having started every year of their careers.
Both have already committed to strong collegiate programs, with Harris set to attend two-time junior college national finalist Danville Area Community College and Thompson going to 2023 NAIA World Series participant Indiana Wesleyan.
Harris likes the camaraderie the team has.
“I like how everyone gives each other feedback,” she said. “If you're struggling, they'll be able to help you out.”
Thompson agrees.
“A big reason for our success is our chemistry,” she said. “We all love to have fun and work hard. It’s been great to be one of the team leaders.
“My freshman year we went to state and it was just a great experience. Hannah and I, being captains, like to put our experience in helping our teammates grow as a player.”
Clay City improved to 18-9 with the win, while Bethesda Christian ended its season at 11-10.
Bethesda Christian 000 00 – 0 1 5
Clay City 404 8x – 16 13 1
Servizzi and Lovins; Sinders and Harris.
