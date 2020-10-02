Classic to resume Saturday with 3rd round at Hulman Links

Two Terre Haute golfers and one from Clinton will go into Saturday's third round of the third annual Wabash Valley Classic men's tournament at Hulman Links tied for the lead with 36-hole scores of 140.
None of them has ever won the Classic or its predecessor, the Terre Haute Men's City. The fourth and final round will take place Sunday at the Country Club of Terre Haute.
Terre Haute residents Drew Cahill and Zack Kent, a former West Vigo baseball and basketball standout who didn't take up golf until one year after high school, will tee off on the first hole with Geneva Hills owner/general manager and Wabash Valley Golf Association (WVGA) president Eddie Kanizer — along with fourth-place Chris DeHart (142) — at noon Saturday.
Not far behind are the previous two Classic winners — defending champion Chris Cassell at 144 and 2018 titlist Phillip Myers at 145. Troy Farris is another top contender at 143. Cassell, Myers and Farris will tee off slightly before the Cahill-Kent-Kanizer-DeHart foursome.
"I’m preparing just like I always do," said Kanizer, who's also the tournament organizer. "I'm a creature of habit, so I don’t like to mix things up."
"Honestly, this week the only preparation I will complete is [this past] Tuesday when I played nine holes," Kent told the Tribune-Star. "I made a couple driver adjustments to hopefully help me hit it off the tee a little straighter than I did last weekend [at Clinton's Geneva Hills and Brazil's Forest Park]. ... At this point, my game is where it’s at and hard to make too many changes. It’s going to be a tough and long two days. Whoever wins the tournament will be a deserving winner."
All three co-leaders would not mind winning the 72-hole tournament — obviously — but they aren't making any bold predictions either.
“I’m happy with the position I’m in, but there’s still a lot of golf left," Cahill noted. "I can’t start thinking about winning the tournament just yet. There’s a lot of good golfers up near the top of the leader board. I just need to go play my game and what ever happens, happens.”
"As far as winning the tournament, it’s too early to think about that," Kanizer insisted. "Once I got everything wrapped up from last weekend and took a look at things, it’s loaded at the top of the leader board. The résumés of some of the guys that are in contention are pretty impressive.
"Starting off with my group for Saturday, Zack and Drew are both playing well and I’ve seen what they are both capable of. I haven’t played with Chris DeHart, but I’ve heard some of the scores he has shot in recent years and they are mind-boggling. Then you have guys lurking like Troy and Chris. And you count forget about Philip. ... I’ll just take things one shot at a time and let the chips fall where they fall."
"As for me winning, I’m happy to just be in consideration and on the leader board," Kent assessed. "I grinded my butt off last week to avoid too many mistakes. Hulman is a course that does not suit my game too well, so it’s going to take a great round for me to still be at the top at the end of the day. Like I said last week, I’m just trying to have fun and play some golf before the season ends. Whatever happens, happens.
"If that’s a win or a 10th-place finish ... if I enjoyed my rounds, then I’ll consider the tournament a success."
Sanctioning the tournament is the WVGA.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.