Despite being one of the smallest schools in the Classic, Shakamak’s Lakers have had their share of triumphs, including a third-place finish in 2009.
The Lakers were not an original participant in 2000, but were in the next four Classics before leaving for four seasons. In 2003 they went 3-1 and won the consolation championship.
Since 2008 they’ve been a part of the tournament every year, and last season was one of the rare instances when the Lakers didn’t win a game while they were in Terre Haute.
Back in 2003, with Ernie Maesch at the helm, the Lakers played three one-point games in their four days, losing one of them to Monrovia on the first day but bouncing back to beat Turkey Run and then notching one-point wins over New Creations — Shakamak may be the only team left in the tournament to play against that interesting one-year entrant — and Cloverdale for the consolation championship.
In 2009, the second year for the Lakers under coach Steve Brett, Shakamak opened with wins over Linton and Northview, then ran into Terre Haute North in a semifinal game. The Patriots won that one, but Shakamak bounced back for a 48-45 win over West Vigo and a third-place finish, the best the school has ever enjoyed.
The Laker star that season was Billy Newton, who ended his career later that season as the fifth all-time leading scorer in the Greene County-Sullivan County area behind Dugger’s Brody Boyd, White River Valley’s A.J. Graves, Switz City’s Rusty Miller and L&M’s Tony Patterson.
Had Newton played in more than two Classics, his name would probably be among the tournament scoring leaders too.
In 2011, the Lakers beat Northview again, then lost to West Vigo. A win over Owen Valley put Shakamak into the fifth-place game, but Casey downed them in that one.
“I always loved playing in [the Classic],” Brett said recently, “and the reason was because it was open, no classes involved — and that doesn’t happen much anymore.
“It was good competition and a good location,” Brett continued. “[Former Pizza Hut executive] Gary Fears did a great job running it . . . our kids liked going up there and playing good competition, and I think most kids do.”
Brett, who is retired from coaching — again — after taking over at Vincennes Lincoln on an interim basis last season, said he doesn’t begrudge the bigger schools not giving the Shakamaks of the world a spot on their schedules.
“If I was at a 4A school, I wouldn’t schedule a 1A school either,” he admitted. “The big schools have nothing to gain by it.”
