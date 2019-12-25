Charlie Martin has a couple of expressions he uses in regard to the First Financial Wabash Valley Classic.
“I believe I hold the Classic record for watching the most National Anthems,” the Riverton Parke athletic director said.
That’s one of them.
Although the Panthers were not one of the original 12 teams, they joined the tournament for its third season in 2002 and have been there ever since — more often than not, it seems, playing in the 10 a.m. opener on the first day. Because the Star Spangled Banner is played before that game and no other time during the day, keeping the tightly scheduled affair on schedule, Martin — who has been athletic director, coach or both for Riverton Parke in those 17 years — figures he can make that claim.
(Lynn Branz, scorekeeper for South Vermillion and a Classic superfan, might want to challenge his assertion.)
The other expression Martin likes to use about Riverton Parke’s Classic participation is this one: “You mean this tournament is four days long?”
Whether or not the Panthers hold the record for most games at 10 a.m., there’s another record they have that is a little easier to verify. Getting ready for its 18th season in the tournament, Riverton Parke has never played on the final day, when the field is cut from 16 teams to a four-game schedule that includes the consolation championship, the fifth-place game, the third-place game and the championship.
The Panthers came close in 2004, Martin recalled.
“We beat Eastern Greene [in the second round, after drawing Terre Haute North in the first game] and then we lost to Marshall on a last-second shot,” he said, looking back on one of the best teams he ever coached at the Classic.
Martin stepped down from coaching after that season and turned the reins over to former Indiana State star Michael Menser — and left Menser with a couple of budding stars: burly Tyler Morgan and speedy Derek Cleghorn (Menser’s future brother-in-law).
The 2005-2006 Panthers entered the Classic with just a 2-4 record, but got revenge on Marshall for that last-second shot in their opener, a 53-42 win. Their second-round foe was Terre Haute South, and they battled the Braves on reasonably even terms in a nine-point game that sent South to the semifinals. Needing a win to reach the fourth day and the fifth-place game, however, the Panthers stubbed their toes and lost to South Vermillion.
It’s what happened to Riverton Parke after the Classic that season that was important, however, Martin said.
“We lost to South Vermillion 45-37, but then we won 12 of our next 14 games,” the athletic director pointed out. An eight-game winning streak that started with their first game in February carried Riverton Parke to a sectional title.
And that’s the importance of it all, Martin concluded.
“Win or lose, we always get a lot out of the Classic,” he said. “Our fans love it, and our team is always better for having played in it.”
