Three years after the Wabash Valley Classic debuted in 2000, fans might have thought Northview would dominate the annual tournament for years to come.
It didn’t happen, but early 2000s results made that seem possible.
The 2001 Knights, coached by Jon Crooks, defeated Turkey Run 85-54 in the championship game at Terre Haute North. Then the 2002 Knights, guided by Mitch Lancaster, knocked off host Terre Haute South 73-67 in the finale.
Northview’s Logan Whitman, a future Indiana State guard, and Zack Keyes were named to the All-Classic team both years, while teammate Clay Huffman made it in 2001.
In December 2001, the Knights entered the tournament with a three-game winning streak and extended it to seven with triumphs over Marshall 62-48, South Bend Christian (84-54), North (78-69) and Turkey Run. That’s an average winning margin of 21 points per contest.
Crooks’ squad finished the 2001-02 season with a 21-3 mark.
In December 2002, Lancaster — who previously coached at Rockville — had replaced Crooks and didn’t miss a beat with the Knights. Northview entered 6-0 and left 10-0 after hanging losses on Sullivan (62-44), North (74-67 in overtime), Turkey Run (77-49 with Keyes firing in 34 points) and South (with Josh Timm firing in 28 points). A few weeks later, however, the Braves dropped the Knights’ record to 12-1 with a 72-69 win in Northview’s gym.
Just like the season before, Northview concluded its campaign with a 21-3 record. But three days before getting eliminated from the sectional by Martinsville, Lancaster’s Knights gained revenge on South in their third meeting of the season by slipping past the Braves 61-55.
As teams prepare this weekend for the 2019 Classic, some fans may have forgotten that Northview didn’t compete in the 2003 version of the local tournament because it had accepted a one-year invitation to compete in the Hall of Fame Classic at New Castle, where it lost to Lawrence North and White River Valley.
But since 2004, the Knights have not missed a Classic. They haven’t won any more Classic titles during that span, but they did finish runner-up in 2006 under Lancaster and in 2010 under Ernie Maesch.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.