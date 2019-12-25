The numbers make it clear that Terre Haute North has been the dominant team at the Wabash Valley Classic.
The Patriots started a little slow, going 1-2 in 2000, finishing third in 2001 and placing fifth in 2002. But in the past 16 seasons, North has made it to the championship game 14 times, winning nine (six under Todd Woelfle, three under Jim Jones) and earning five runner-up finishes.
All that was well and good, a nice little story — until last season. What happened a year ago at Terre Haute South is why the tournament, among his coaching and media friends, is now considered “the Todd Woelfle Invitational.”
“We are not the favorite this year,” Woelfle insists. Right now it’s hard for anyone to believe that.
North entered last season’s First Financial Bank Wabash Valley Classic with an 0-6 record. The Patriots opened with a seven-point loss at Mooresville, were beaten at home by 12 points by Bedford North Lawrence — and then things got worse. The next four losses came by 22, 31, 24 and 18 points respectively.
The Patriots drew Northview in the first game, and the Knights had started the season 1-5. The game figured to be one that might shake the winning team out of its doldrums, and in the third quarter Northview had a 35-31 lead.
Led by Braden Edington, who scored a career-high 33 points and added eight steals, the Patriots outscored the Knights 34-14 the rest of the way, winning 65-49. A nice win for the Patriots, but defending Classic champion Edgewood — undefeated, highly ranked defending Classic champion Edgewood — was their second-round opponent.
The Mustangs had defeated the Patriots in the 2017 championship game, and had more regulars back from that game than the Patriots did.
North jumped out to a surprising 31-15 lead, spreading the court and hitting open shots. Michael Dunagan hit his first eight attempts from the field, six of them 3-pointers.
But Edgewood came back, and got within 49-48 in the fourth quarter. It appeared the Patriots were going to have a nice-try game — until Cayman Hayes got a three-point play, Aaron Tompkins drove for another basket and North survived 64-58.
North’s semifinal opponent was Terre Haute South, 5-5 at that point in the season. Because anything can — and usually does — happen in that rivalry, the Patriots’ 57-50 win was somewhat understandable.
But in the championship game, North would have to face Linton. Highly ranked Linton, on its way to the Class 2A state championship game. This game didn’t look like it would be even close, and it wasn’t.
North won 66-36.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.