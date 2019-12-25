Before Brandon Wolfe reached high school age, he’d already become a fan of the First Financial Wabash Valley Classic.
“I wanted to play in it for as long as I can remember,” he told the Tribune-Star recently. “I remember coming over and watching Justin Gant [of Terre Haute North], Jake Kelley [of Marshall], the Eitels [also of Marshall], and Jake Odum and John-Michael Jarvis [of Terre Haute South].”
All of those players mentioned have one thing in common. They didn’t score as many Classic points as Wolfe eventually did. When he was named the first winner of the Gary Fears Outstanding Player Award after the 2012 Classic, Wolfe had become it’s all-time leading scorer. “I passed R.J. [Mahurin of Rockville] that year,” he recalled.
Asked what he considered to be Casey’s best team accomplishment, Wolfe nearly drew a blank.
“I think we won the consolation championship a year or two before I was in high school,” he said. As for his four years of trips to Terre Haute, Wolfe said, “We did OK.”
If the Warriors didn’t take home a lot of hardware between 2009 and 2012 (other than Wolfe’s individual trophy, of course), they may have made up for it in entertainment value. And they became the least-favorite team of Linton coach Joey Hart, defeating the Miners in all four of those seasons.
In 2009, the Warriors beat Linton 62-52 in the third round of the tournament, sending Casey and its freshman starters — Wolfe and future Rose-Hulman football star Zack Murphy — into the fifth-place game.
The Casey-Linton game that a lot of fans probably remember came the next season, when the Warriors outlasted the Miners 91-87 in a wacky second-round game that put Casey in the semifinals. The Warriors finished fourth that season, defeated by Northview 61-56 in the semifinals and then running into defending champion Sullivan in the third-place game.
Casey and Linton met in the third round in 2011, Casey winning 78-71 to earn a spot in the fifth-place game. And in 2012, the Warriors completed the sweep, beating Linton 70-64 in a third-round game that enabled the Warriors to play in the consolation finals. (Hart might forgive that loss, since his Miners won 18 of their next 19 games after that and reached the Class 2A state championship game against Bowman Academy.)
Wolfe went from Casey to Wabash Valley Junior College, where he played two years before completing his education and his basketball career at Drury. He now lives in Effingham and has started his career in the business world. He also thinks that Cloverdale’s Cooper Neese, had he played in four Classics instead of only three, would have supplanted him as the all-time leading scorer.
But he remembers the Classic fondly.
“I was always excited to be there,” he said. “It was definitely my favorite part of high school basketball.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.