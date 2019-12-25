It wouldn’t surprise too many fans if Linton were to capture the 2019 First Financial Bank Wabash Valley Classic championship Monday night in Terre Haute North’s gym.
After all, Linton is the No 1-ranked Class 2A team in the state.
If it happens, it would be a first for the Miners, whose previous best Classic finishes were runners-up in 2016 and 2018. Both times, they lost to North in the finale.
In 2016, Linton beat Cloverdale and earned memorable overtime victories over very good Terre Haute South and Northview teams before falling to the Patriots 55-42 in the championship contest inside South’s gym. The Miners were doomed by a 18-4 fourth-quarter run by North, although Linton’s Josh Dieball still earned All-Classic honors after a 14-point performance against the champions.
It didn’t help the Miners when standout Evan Slover twisted his ankle trying to intercept a pass late in the third quarter and sat the rest of the way.
“He makes things go for us,” Linton coach Joey Hart said of Slover afterward.
“We did some good things and we had a really good week. We’re getting better all the time.
“I couldn’t be prouder. We came up to play four games and we came through the toughest bracket, staring one and two [South and Northview] right in the face. [The Patriots] are way, way too disciplined [for us to come from behind against].”
Hart’s Miners concluded their 2016-17 campaign with a 20-5 record, although they lost to Barr-Reeve in the sectional.
In 2018, Linton entered as the tournament favorite — or at least a co-favorite — and made it to the championship game.
From there, North dominated the Miners to the tune of 66-36 in South’s gym. Kip Fougerousse was Linton’s only double-figure scorer with 12 points. He and Lincoln Hale were the Miners’ two members of the all-tournament team.
Disappointed afterward, Hart still demonstrated a sense of humor when approached by the Tribune-Star.
“I don’t know if any of [North’s] cheerleaders made a 3, but everyone else did,” he said, “and that’s a credit to their great ball movement.”
Braden Edington and Cayman Hayes, also named to the all-tournament team, paced the Patriots in the title matchup with 15 and 10 points respectively.
“This tournament is very good for us,” Hart added in a more serious tone. “It sucks to get beat and it sucks to lose by 30 ... but I’m really proud of our guys. We beat three teams that are 26-5 [combined] who all won their games today [Casey, Marshall and Sullivan]. I think we got better [over the four days].”
