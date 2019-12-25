Jeff Moore is the only high school basketball coach who has been a part of the first 19 Wabash Valley Classics, and in some respects it appears he knows a few things about it.
His Sullivan Golden Arrows won the championship in 2009 and have been in the tournament’s final four in nine of the 19 tournaments (one second-place finish, five thirds and two fourths besides the title).
In the past 10 seasons, the Arrows have won their first two Classic games seven times. Even in the rare seasons when Sullivan wasn’t very good, they were competitive at the Classic (three wins and a consolation championship in 2014, when the final record was 6-18, and two wins and a sixth-place finish in 2007, before the Arrows completed a 6-17 season).
But Moore looked back recently to a time when he realized he didn’t have all the Classic’s answers.
In November and early December in 2009, Sullivan won seven of its first eight games. With some sophomore stars like Rhett Smith and Caleb Turner joining senior leader Dreyson Boyd in a deep lineup, the Arrows came into the Classic at North on a roll.
On the first day, Sullivan beat South Vermillion 61-50. The second game was a 58-53 win over Terre Haute South, and the Arrows downed West Vigo 54-49 in the semifinals.
The championship game, against Terre Haute North on the Patriots’ court, was heated and emotional, but the Arrows prevailed 44-42 after trailing 36-30 with three minutes to go.
Smith drew fifth fouls on two North big men in the final moments.
“[The coaches] told me just to keep going at [North’s defenders] and get their big guys out of the game,” added Smith. “When [Justin] Gant fouled out, I think that was the turning point of the game.”
The tournament’s path impressed Moore as much as winning the championship, he said.
“That’s probably the first time in history that we beat the three Vigo County schools in three days,” the coach said. “That’s not something that’s easy to do.”
The Golden Arrows, who had lost to Washington prior to the 2009 Classic, had just one other regular-season loss — at Vincennes Lincoln — and won their Class 3A sectional before losing to Boonville in the regional.
That was the start of a three-year stretch in which the Arrows were 64-11, winning a sectional again in the 2010-2011 season. But North got revenge twice on Smith, Turner and the other 2009 sophomores, beating Sullivan in the 2010 semifinals (the Arrows beat Casey for third place) and in the 2011 championship game.
“We were young [when we won the Classic in 2009],” Moore recalled, “but it hasn’t happened again since then.”
