In the 19 Wabash Valley Classic tournaments that have taken place so far, Terre Haute South teams won three of them, two coached by the late Mike Saylor and one guided by Scott Ridge.
The Braves’ first Classic title came in their home gym in December 2004, during Saylor’s first season as head coach, when they defeated defending champion Terre Haute North 47-38 in the final matchup. Future Indiana and Ohio University guard Armon Bassett tallied 30, 28 and 29 points in South’s final three games of that Classic.
Even though South won its first three 2004 Classic games — against South Vermillion, Monrovia and Northview — by double digits, Bassett was the only Brave named to the 10-player all-tournament team. Meanwhile, North was represented by Nate Blank, Jason Gilmore and Steven Jeffers.
Saylor’s 2004-05 Braves ended up with a 22-6 record after capturing Class 4A sectional and regional championships.
South’s next Classic crown occurred in 2007 when the Braves were led by brothers Zach and Jake Odum, both named to the all-tournament team. In the title game played in North’s gym, the Odums and Co. routed Marshall (Ill.) 64-33. Actually, it was John Michael Jarvis who paced South in scoring against the Lions with 22 points, while future Indiana State standout Jake Odum added 19 points.
That proved to be a giant feather in the cap of Saylor and the Braves because this Marshall group finished the 2007-08 season with 25 victories. Another opponent these Braves knocked off along the way was an eventual 23-win Rockville squad. Later that season, South bowed out of the sectional with an 18-5 mark.
The last time South emerged with the Classic trophy was 2013, during Ridge’s third season at the helm. In the final four, the Braves held off Sullivan (66-62) and tournament host Terre Haute North (58-48).
South was represented on the all-tournament team by Timmy Herrin, Tre Minnett and Conner Shipley, but Greg Newton was high scorer against North with 15 points.
“We knew [the Patriots] were going to put up a fight,” Shipley said after the final contest. “We had to roll with the punches and come through at the end.”
“We’d been playing good defense and running up and down,” Herrin added. “Tonight we couldn’t run, so we played smart and played good defense.”
“We knew we weren’t going to do everything we wanted,” Ridge noted. “Coach [Todd] Woelfle [of North] is too good a coach to let us do that.”
Ironically, the Braves’ four Classic victories were exactly one-half of their total number for the 2013-14 season as they finished 8-15.
