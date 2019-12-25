Although Cloverdale was one of the original 12 teams in what was then the Pizza Hut Wabash Valley Classic, the Clovers dropped out of the tournament field after the 2003 tournament until returning in 2014.
Cloverdale lost all six of its Classic games in 2000 and 2001, but finished sixth in 2002 and reached the consolation championship in 2003, going 2-2 each year.
But 11 years later, with veteran coach Pat Rady in his final season as coach, the Clovers returned with a roster full of size and potential Division I players in senior Marquise Moore, sophomore Cooper Neese and freshman Jalen Moore.
But although the Clovers, under coach Patrick Rady since the 2015 season, haven’t been without a potential Division I player since — current sophomore Kyle Thomas being the current one — and have never suffered a winless Classic, there’s always been plenty of drama involved.
The younger Rady’s second season at the helm provided him with a coaching challenge. After drawing Linton as a first-round foe and falling into the consolation bracket, the team struggled mightily in its second game before pulling out a four-point win over South Vermillion. Trailing Marshall by 15 points in a third-round game, and with some players questioning their roles on the team, the Clovers seemed to be “spiraling downhill,” Rady said.
But Cloverdale came roaring back, beating the Lions 75-74 to move into the consolation final. “It was pretty heated at halftime [of the Marshall game],” Rady said.
The Clovers won the consolation final too, beating Robinson 67-63, and they were on their way to a 16-2 finish to the season that ended in the Class 2A regional. “We only lost to Danville in the second half of that season,” the coach recalled.
The following year, drawn into a loaded bracket, the Clovers followed up an early win by losing to Linton and then Terre Haute South. But that season, Jalen Moore’s senior year, was highlighted by a 14-2 run from that point until a loss to Indianapolis Scecina in the regional championship game.
Even last season, when expectations were lower and Thomas was just a freshman, the Clovers had some problems crop up during their three days in Terre Haute. But after the Classic was over, Cloverdale won four of its next five games.
So whether or not Rady is looking forward to the next few days, he’s at least looking forward to what comes after them.
“We’ve never really played well here,” he concluded recently, “but we end up figuring things out. And four of the five times we’ve been [at the Classic since 2014], we’ve won our sectional.”
