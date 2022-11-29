If the First Financial Wabash Valley Classic can live up to the crowd it drew Tuesday at the Vigo County History Center when its pairings were drawn, it’s going to be quite a high school basketball tournament.
Paul Neidig, commissioner of the Indiana High School Athletic Association, was the featured speaker and the drawer of the ping-pong balls. Two of the IHSAA assistant commissioners, Brian Lewis and Janie Ulmer, also were in attendance.
Also present for the drawing were former head coaches who combined for almost 2,000 victories, a group that included Hall of Famers Jim Jones and Pat Rady, Linton’s assistant coach/advisor/team grandfather Joe Hart and Neidig himself.
The museum’s “Return to the Valley” exhibit, featuring the old Wabash Valley Tournament, that will remain on display through the end of March Madness, was also officially opened at the conclusion of the drawing.
Neidig mentioned that the most influential person in his life, other than his parents, was his basketball coach at North Posey.
“He allowed me to see things I couldn’t see,” Neidig said, and emphasized to the current coaches, “Short-term goals is not what this is about.”
Short-term goals from Dec. 26-29 were what the drawing was about, of course, and perennial contender Linton was the first name out of the box and will play in the incentive-laden — keep winning and you can sleep later — 10 a.m. opener on the day after Christmas.
Parke Heritage and Marshall have similar situations, the Wolves playing Linton in the opener and the Lions getting the second game but at 10:30 a.m. Illinois time.
West Vigo is Marshall’s opponent, with Greencastle-Northview and Casey-Sullivan games rounding out the upper bracket.
The lower bracket could feature a Terre Haute North-Terre Haute South game in the second round, although both would have to win — or lose — for that to happen. The Braves open against Edgewood, the defending champion Patriots against a big Robinson team.
The rest of the bottom bracket is Shakamak vs. Cloverdale in the 7 p.m. game and Bloomfield vs. South Vermillion in the first-day finale.
Play continues with eight games Dec. 27 and Dec. 28 and the four-game final day Dec. 29. Tickets will be available digitally through all 16 schools.
