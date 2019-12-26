Fourteen minutes of watching Daniel Tingley's devastation act was more than enough for Jackson Shake and the Sullivan Golden Arrows. With their lead down to a point and just two minutes remaining, Shake and his teammates knew they had to find some way to get the ball away from the Marshall junior.
Their perimeter defense then did exactly that.
As Tingley looked for an opening, the Arrows focused all of their attention on him, forcing a turnover and a held ball on the Lions' next two possessions and allowing Sullivan to extend its lead with foul shots.
When Tingley then missed a 3-pointer at the other end, Marshall was finally out of chances, as Sullivan survived Tingley's 20 second-half points to earn a 55-52 win in the opening round of the First Financial Wabash Valley Classic on Thursday afternoon at Terre Haute North High School.
“We were manned up on Tingley out of the 2-3 so that we could jump the ball easier and get help side D quicker,” said Shake, who paced the Golden Arrows with 14 points. “At the end of the fourth quarter, we were flying everywhere, tipping the ball, making plays and rebounding.”
At the other end of the floor, Marshall coach John Webber could only watch as the Golden Arrows (6-0) met his team's strategy. Webber had considered taking a timeout to set up a play, but decided against it because he realized that his best option to score at that point was Tingley, who scored all of his points in the second half and had all but six of the Lions' second-half total.
“Daniel had it going, and I didn't want to let them set a defense to get the ball out of his hands,” Webber said. “So we just let it go so the defense didn't know what was coming. It obviously didn't go in our favor, but the strategy was not to call time out and to let (the offense) keep going.”
In fact, that was how Sullivan coach Jeff Moore had game-planned for the Lions (10-1), who had to resort to their backup plans when Tingley and big men Ethan Harper and Lance Rees spent extended time on the bench. That left the lane open for Shake and the Golden Arrows to use their size to their advantage, which they did well after Moore reminded his players that deep shooting wasn't part of their game plan.
“I said some things to them that we can't repeat, and Jackson started getting inside and picked us up,” Moore said. “We'll take a game like that from him every night, 14 points and eight rebounds. He was a big part of us winning that basketball game.”
The Golden Arrows returned to the championship bracket, and they'll play at 2:30 p.m. Friday as they try to improve on last year's third-place finish. Meanwhile, the Lions will play at 11:30 a.m. and will try to bounce back from their first defeat.
“We need to play like we did in the fourth quarter the entire game,” Tingley said. “We were struggling to put our passes together, and we've got to be better.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.