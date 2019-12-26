It was Game 5 Thursday afternoon before the First Financial Wabash Valley Classic had a high school basketball game that didn't go down to the wire.
But Terre Haute South shot 60% from 3-point range against Riverton Parke and that was plenty to get the job done, the Braves pulling away in the second half for a 60-36 win.
"It's always tough to play the day after Christmas because you don't get to practice [the day before]," coach Maynard Lewis of the Braves said after the game, "but the kids came out at shootaround this morning and were really energetic. We played well at times, but we had some sloppy play as well."
"That's a good team," coach Mitch Simmons of Riverton Parke said of the Braves, "and when a team shoots 12 out of 20 [from long range], there's not much you can do."
The game didn't start out like a runaway, at least not for the Braves. Riverton Parke got the first four points and South didn't score for almost five minutes.
But when the Braves did score, they did it in a hurry.
A steal and basket by Brylan Apholone broke the ice, and Apholone had another steal and two assists as the Braves scored 10 points in less than a minute.
"Pressure," Apholone said later. "That's how we get fast-break points."
Apholone had two more steals and layups, plus a pair of 3-pointers, and South had an 18-6 lead early in the second quarter.
But the Panthers took that punch, and punched back.
A 3-pointer by Hayden Gilstrap, two free throws by Pierson Barnes, baskets by Garrett Lawson and Logan Harrison and a 3-pointer by B.J. Hopton were included - along with two assists by Barnes - in an 11-4 run that cut the lead to 22-17.
South's Cordell Hanes closed out the first half with a steal for a layup, two 3s and an assist and the Braves took a 35-21 lead to the locker room.
"I thought we played really well the first half," Simmons noted. "But good players make shots."
The Braves sank all five of their 3-point attempts in the second half, three by Cordell Hanes and one by his younger brother Cortez. "I was feeling it," Cordell said. "I think I just found my rhythm."
Cordell Hanes led all scorers with 24 points. Apholone was the only other Brave in double figures with 11, but he had five steals and Jaden Thomas had seven assists.Brandon Hazzard scored 12 for the Panthers.
