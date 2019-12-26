As the basketball slipped through Edgewood junior Coleman Sater's hands and bounced away in the final minute of the Mustangs' tournament opener against Terre Haute North, the look on his face said all that was necessary: Edgewood had lost its chance to end the Patriots' reign in the First Financial Wabash Valley Classic.
Noah Crosley quickly pushed North's lead back to two possessions with a pair of clutch free throws, and the Mustangs never scored again, as the Patriots ensured a return to the Classic's championship bracket with a 45-38 victory Thursday morning on their home court, punctuated by going 9 for 12 from the stripe to close out the contest.
“We know we've got the target on our back because we've won a lot,” said Crosley, who scored seven of his 18 points in the final two minutes. “We were getting down on ourselves [late], but the five of us out there got it together and turned things around.”
That was necessary after the Patriots (3-4) nearly threw the game away by going almost 10 minutes without a basket, watching a 32-21 lead evaporate in the process. But when his team needed a basket, Crosley was there.
With the score tied at 33, the junior stepped up by draining a triple from the top of the key to prevent the Mustangs (3-4) from ever sticking their noses in front. According to Edgewood coach Matt Wadsworth, that play was the key moment that cost his team a shot at the win.
“You can't lose better shooters outside late, and we lost him on that one play,” he said. “That allowed him to get the separation and get off the shot.”
The Mustangs then followed that play with a missed shot and a turnover, allowing North to quickly build the lead back to seven points and ensure that a late flurry from Sater and Zeke Powell wouldn't be enough to matter. Sater led the Mustangs with 13 points and Derek Farkas added 11, but Edgewood had to play the entire second half from behind because it couldn't sink a basket in the third quarter, creating just enough separation to prevent a comeback.
“We were able to guard for 32 minutes,” North coach Todd Woelfe said. “That was our constant when we weren't as efficient as we'd like to be at the offensive end. In this tournament, it doesn't matter how you win; we did enough to survive and advance in the winner's bracket.”
The Patriots also did enough at the stripe to make sure the turnovers they created would lead them to victory. North's free-throw shooting was seen as a possible weakness entering the Classic, but Crosley, Bryson Carpenter and Mark Hankins drained all eight of their foul shots in the final minutes to close the game out.
The result drops Edgewood into the consolation bracket, and Wadsworth said that he expects the Mustangs to look at Friday's game at 10 a.m. as the start of a new eight-team tournament where they can win a championship.
Meanwhile, North returns to the winner's bracket with a 1 p.m. Friday game despite making just one basket — Crosley's 3-pointer — in the final 12 minutes, a stat that didn't bother Woelfle in the slightest as his team won for the 20th time in its past 21 Classic games.
“We struggled on the offensive end and it wasn't a beautiful basketball game,” he said. “But in any event, it's a win for the Patriots and that's all we're concerned about.”
