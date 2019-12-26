Brice Gilman, South Vermillion's leading scorer - and rebounder - for the game, didn't attempt a fourth-quarter shot Thursday in a nail-biting Game 2 of the First Financial Wabash Valley Classic against Robinson.
But Gilman did have five assists in those last eight minutes - the Wildcats had just five baskets in the quarter - and his team overcame the Maroons 47-44.
"He came up huge in the fourth quarter," coach Shawn Nevill of the Wildcats said after the game. "When he's at his best, he's doing everything."
Gilman's biggest assist came with about 15 seconds left, setting up Anthony Garzolini for the go-ahead basket. Robinson then turned the ball over and Connor VanLannen added two free throws for a 47-44 lead. There were five timeouts in the last 1.5 seconds before Brayden Chilldress hit the back rim with a turnaround 25-footer at the buzzer.
Childress had an assist, a steal and the go-ahead basket with 33 seconds left in a 6-0 run that had given the Maroons a 44-43 lead, the fifth of six lead changes in the second half. But Robinson never led by more than one.
"We didn't execute our end-of-quarter stuff," coach Mack Thompson of Robinson said after the game.
South Vermillion jumped out to an 11-4 lead and was up 20-12 early in the second quarter. But Robinson closed to within 26-23 by halftime and got the first two baskets of the third quarter to take its first lead.
The Wildcats opened some daylight by scoring the last seven points of the third quarter, leading 35-29, then got back-to-back baskets by VanLannen for the 43-38 lead that disappeared thanks to the Childress-led run.
"Early on, it was like we'd never seen a 3-2 zone," Thompson said of his team's early struggles.
Gilman had 16 points and VanLannen 11 for South Vermillion while Childress had 16 and Ethan Shidler 11 for Robinson. Kade Lassen, usually one of Robinson's top scorer, went scoreless.
"Against that zone, we try to get toward the basket," Thompson said, "and [the Wildcats] limited us in transition, which is where [Lassen] is really effective."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.