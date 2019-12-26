During its first round game against Casey in the First Financial Wabash Valley Classic, Cloverdale led from the 5 minute, 24 mark of the first quarter all the way to the 1:15 point of the third quarter.
During that stretch, the Clovers shot the ball well and played pretty good defense on Casey’s first shot.
But Cloverdale couldn’t that which hurt them the most against the Warriors – rebounding.
Casey had a 40-27 edge in boards, ultimately leading to second-chance scoring opportunities and foul trouble for the Clovers’ bigs. The avalanche of rebounds ultimately dictated the winner as Casey controlled the second half en route to a 72-66 victory.
Cloverdale’s Kyle Thomas led all scorers with 27 points. Casey’s Noah Livingston had 22 points. Caleb Patrick and Jackson Hills had 13 and 12 rebounds, respectively, and those numbers were just as impactful as anyone’s points were.
The rebounding advantage had both coaches in the moods you’d expect in the aftermath.
“As a coach, I’m starting to figure us out. At first I thought we’d be a perimeter-oriented team, but I think we’re becoming more of a grind-it-out team where second chances and rebounding become critical,” Casey coach Tom Brannan said.
“We had them for 15 offensive rebounds. I can think of seven or eight possessions were something positive happened for them after an offensive rebound. You’re not going to beat many teams that way,” Cloverdale coach Patrick Rady said.
Cloverdale (4-4) came out firing as the Clovers converted 6 of 11 from the field in the opening quarter, including 3 of 7 from long range. Nolan Kelley and Kyle Thomas weren’t inhibited by range as they fired at will from well beyond the arc – often connecting.
Cloverdale’s pack defense had just as much of an impact as Casey couldn’t get a clean look inside of 12 feet of the basket. The Warriors were 2 of 11 from the field in the opening period and Cloverdale led 17-9 after one quarter.
The Cloverdale lead stretched to 11 twice in the second quarter before Casey’s talented guard tandem of Noah Livingston and Will Hossleton began to heat up. The Warriors outscored the Clovers in the second period to pull within six at halftime.
The alarm bells for Cloverdale at the half were foul trouble. Big men Walker Sims (three) and Mark Gill (two) left the Clovers little room for error in the second half as far as fouls were concerned.
And sure enough, the worm began to turn for Casey. After Dawson Dallape gave the Warriors some valuable points early in the period, a 14-0 run late in the quarter thrust Casey (9-2) into the lead. Among the points were a pair of traditional three-point plays for the Warriors off of offensive rebounds.
Cloverdale hung in thanks to its shooting – the Clovers converted 20 of 42 from the field and were 10 of 23 from 3-point range – but the Warriors held the Clovers at bay.
Casey faces Terre Haute South at 7 p.m. today. Cloverdale faces Riverton Parke at 4 p.m. today in the consolation bracket.
“We have to handle the initial onslaught and be patient,” Brannan said of Casey’s chances against South’s pressure defense. “If you have a layup? Knock it down, but if not? Be smart with it and get a good look.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.