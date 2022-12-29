In one First Financial Wabash Valley Classic high school basketball game in December 2017, then-South Vermillion senior Braden Kalber — a 6-foot-10 center — blocked 10 shots against Robinson, Ill.
Why is that noteworthy now?
Well, Classic organizers regret having never kept track of the tournament record for that category. Kalber’s 2017 performance surely would sit at or near the top of the list, if such a list existed.
So would the nine blocks posted by 6-4 Sullivan freshman Cooper Bock, who barely missed a triple-double in the Golden Arrows’ 62-52 loss to Terre Haute South in the 2022 Classic’s third-place game Thursday evening at Terre Haute North. Bock also recorded 16 points and 10 rebounds.
Nas McNeal paced the winners with 20 points, Treva Branch added 12 points — including 10 in the first half — and 6-8 Indiana State football commit Jude McCoskey contributed eight points and a game-high 14 boards. Teammate Zayvion Baker also scored eight points.
For the Arrows, Luke Adams fired in a game-high 26 points to go along with Bock’s 16.
The Braves quickly moved ahead 8-2, then Adams tallied eight points by himself — a pair of 3-point goals sandwiched around a driving basket through traffic — to catapult the Arrows on top 10-8. The lead teetered back and forth until South went on a 9-0 run that started late in the first quarter and continued into the second quarter. Highlighting the outburst, which gave the Braves a 26-20 advantage, was a trey from the left corner by substitute Peyton Turner.
Despite six early swats by Bock, South took a 35-25 lead into the second half. That margin blossomed to 17 points — 44-27 — after McCoskey converted back-to-back inside baskets. Bock answered with three consecutive fielders and Adams sank a couple free throws to pull the Arrows within 44-35 before the end of the third period.
Midway through the fourth quarter, Sullivan climbed within two at 50-48 after Adams made another contested driving basket and followed that with another 3-pointer. After that, the Arrows never got any closer than 52-50. The Braves rattled off 10 of the final 12 points to secure the victory.
“Playing four games straight [in four days] is tough,” South coach Maynard Lewis told the Tribune-Star afterward. “I’m really proud of our guys for coming out and showing some enthusiasm and playing hard.”
“We looked like a team that played four games in four days,” veteran coach Jeff Moore said from the Sullivan perspective. “Over the course of the year, we’ve been a pretty good 3-point shooting team. We had a lot of our best shooters shooting wide-open 3s tonight. They just didn’t go in.”
Actually, six of them did go in. But 15 did not.
Not surprisingly, Moore praised Bock, who had never blocked so many shots in one game before Thursday.
“He played incredible for a freshman,” Moore emphasized. “He, like most freshmen, has a lot to learn. But he continues to get better and he wants to get better.”
Meanwhile, Lewis enjoyed watching his Braves play with maturity one night after a tough loss to Bloomfield that kept them from reaching Thursday’s Classic championship game.
“Our guys beat a very good, well-coached Sullivan team,” Lewis pointed out. “Certainly, we kept our poise ’til the very end.”
SULLIVAN (52) — Adams 8-21 6-6 26, Gettinger 1-9 0-0 2, Bock 7-12 2-3 16, Roshel 0-1 0-0 0, Woodard 1-4 0-0 2, Granby 0-3 0-0 0, Pirtle 2-4 0-0 6, Ortiz 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 19-55 FG, 8-9 FT, 52 TP.
TERRE HAUTE SOUTH (62) — Branch 3-7 5-5 12, Wells 2-4 2-4 6, McCoskey 3-8 2-5 8, McNeal 6-12 6-8 20, Baker 4-9 0-0 8, Morgan 1-3 0-2 2, Turner 2-3 0-0 6, Wilson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-46 FG, 15-24 FT, 62 TP.
Sullivan 20 5 13 14 — 52
TH South 19 16 11 16 — 62
3-point shooting — Sull 6-21 (Adams 4-7, Pirtle 2-3, Ortiz 0-1, Granby 0-3, Gettinger 0-7), THS 5-12 (Turner 2-2, McNeal 2-4, Branch 1-2, Morgan 0-1, Baker 0-3). FG Pct. — Sull .345, THS .457. 3-pt. FG Pct. — Sull .286, THS .417. FT Pct. — Sull .889, THS .625. Total fouls — Sull 20, THS 14. Fouled out — none. Rebounds — Sull 30 (Bock 10, Gettinger 4), THS 39 (McCoskey 14, Branch and Wells 5, McNeal 4). Steals — Sull 3 (Granby 2), THS 4 (McNeal and Baker 2). Turnovers — Sull 6, THS 10. Blocks — Sull 10 (Bock 9, Gettinger), THS 0.
Next — South (8-4) will play host to Perry Meridian next Friday. Sullivan (8-3) will welcome North Knox to its gym Tuesday.
