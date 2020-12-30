Two boys basketball teams with realistic aspirations of capturing an IHSAA state title in March 2021 battled for the consolation championship of the 21st annual Wabash Valley Classic on Wednesday afternoon in Terre Haute South's gym.
After a 33-33 tie forced overtime, Class A No. 2-ranked Kouts outlasted Class 2A No. 4 Linton 40-35, giving the Miners their second loss of the tournament and their second loss of the season. Their other setback was a 53-50 decision to Greencastle in first-round action Saturday.
Still, Wednesday's matchup didn't feel like it was consolation-bracket level.
"No doubt, this could have been the championship game," Linton coach Joey Hart told the Tribune-Star afterward.
"We knew Linton was a very good team and they're ranked pretty high in 2A," said coach Kevin Duzan of Kouts, which lost to Bloomington South 50-41 in the first round Saturday. "And we think we're a good team. We told the boys, very easily, both teams could have been playing in the 7:30 [title] game tonight."
Against Kouts, Indiana State recruit Lincoln Hale led Linton with 15 points. But the 6-foot-5 senior did not score in the fourth quarter or OT.
Sophomore Joey Hart, son of the coach, added 11 points and Logan Webb contributed nine points and a game-high nine rebounds. The Miners shot an uncharacteristically low 36.8 percent from the field (14 of 38) and 22.2 percent from 3-point range (4 of 18).
Cole Wireman, twin brother Cale Wireman and reserve Matthew Baker paced the Kouts attack with 16, 12 and 10 points respectively.
"They're a different animal . . . just tremendous guard play," coach Hart said of the Wiremans, with Cole being the second-leading scorer in Kouts history and Cale topping the 1,000-point mark for his career Wednesday.
"I thought we did a great job on them. It was a good game. We battled. We just didn't make enough shots today."
Late in the first period, back-to-back treys by Cale Wireman and Baker catapulted the Mustangs from northwestern Indiana on top 13-10. Cale Wireman closed the second quarter with a 15-foot jumper to leave Kouts with a 20-16 halftime advantage.
With 5:25 remaining in the third stanza, a 6-0 run — consisting of two Cole Wireman buckets sandwiched around a Cale Wireman fielder — padded Kouts' cushion to 26-19.
But the Miners answered with a 7-0 run of their own — which included a Hale basket, a Webb 3-pointer and a Hart reverse layup — to tie the score at 26-26 with 2:42 left in the same frame.
The Mustangs boosted their margin to five at 33-28 with an inside bucket by Cole Wireman with 3:06 showing on the scoreboard. Then Linton forced OT with two free throws by Hart with 2:57 to go and a 3 from the right wing by Hart with 1:28 to go.
After 2 minutes and 34 seconds of scoreless overtime, Hart put Linton ahead 35-33 after a sweet driving dish by Hale. But Kouts tallied the final seven points on a three-point play by Cole Wireman, a pair of free throws by Baker and a layup by Baker after Parker Kneifel stole the ball to secure the victory.
"Playing uphill all day, I thought our effort was unbelievable," coach Hart assessed. "I'm really proud of our guys.
"We used this tournament to get better. We didn't have any off days here [losing to Greencastle and beating Terre Haute North and North Central before facing Kouts], so it was a good experience and we'll be better for it."
"It was a great tournament," added Duzan, whose Mustangs were labeled one of the one-year replacements for the three Illinois schools which couldn't participate this year because of COVID-19 guidelines in their state. "We really appreciated the opportunity to be here."
So would Duzan mind if Kouts gets invited back next year or some other year in the future?
"We would be happy to return," he said of the roughly 2-hour and 45-minute drive to Terre Haute.
