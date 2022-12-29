Neither team had gotten everything it wanted, but both West Vigo and host Terre Haute North left with some satisfaction after their fifth-place high school basketball game Thursday at the First Financial Wabash Valley Classic.
The defending champion Patriots beat the Vikings 47-29 in the fifth-place game, the fourth in as many days for two tired teams.
“I think everybody is a little tired on the fourth day,” said coach Joe Boehler of West Vigo, whose goal entering the Classic every year is to do just that. “I think over the four days we got better.”
“It’s not how we would have liked the tournament to go,” said coach Todd Woelfle of North, “but finishing 3-1 is progress and this group is getting better . . . I’m pleased with the way the team responded the last two days after a disappointing loss [to Terre Haute South in Tuesday’s quarterfinal game].”
Fatigue showed in some of the shooting percentages, particularly at the foul line, and uncharacteristically high turnover totals for each team.
North bolted to a 9-3 lead, but the Vikings were within 12-9 late in the first quarter after their third — and next-to-last — 3-pointer.
But from that point until there was 3:12 left in the third quarter, the Vikings got just two points. North had just six in the second quarter, but pulled away with a 13-point third quarter and shot well in the fourth period.
Kam Baker wound up as North’s leading scorer with just nine points, although five other Patriots scored five or six. Jack Halls led North in rebounds with six, and he and Jaden Wayt — not exactly point guards — had three assists each.
That meant the game’s leading scorer was West Vigo freshman Garrett Pugh, who came off the bench for 14 points and was the only Viking to score in the third quarter. “I love how he battles,” coach Boehler said of Pugh. Zeke Tanoos scored nine and had a game-high 11 rebounds.
“Linton and North [West Vigo’s two Classic losses] might be the best two teams we’ll play all year,” coach Boehler added. “I think we made some major strides the last four days.”
WEST VIGO (29) — Tanoos 4-13 0-0 9, Boehler 0-5 0-0 0, Fosdick 0-0 0-0 0, Turner 2-7 0-1 6, Smith 0-6 0-2 0, Pugh 4-5 5-7 14, Evans 0-0 0-0 0, Fields 0-1 0-0 0, Ga.Porter 0-0 0-0 0, Chambers 0-0 0-2 0, Daugherty 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 10-37 FG, 5-12 FT, 29 TP.
TERRE HAUTE NORTH (47) — Halls 1-3 0-0 2, A.Ross 3-4 0-0 6, Scott 2-4 2-3 6, Reddy 2-4 2-4 6, Baker 4-6 1-2 9, I.Ross 2-4 0-0 5, Owens 2-4 1-4 6, Wayt 2-4 0-0 4, Glotzbach 1-2 0-0 2, Moore 0-1 0-0 0, Renn 0-0 1-2 1, Woelfle 0-0 0-0 0, Strole 0-1 0-0 0, Klopfenstein 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-37 FG, 7-15 FT, 47 TP.
West Vigo 9 2 6 12 — 29
Terre Haute North 14 6 13 14 — 47
3-point shooting — WV 4-13 (Turner 2-4, Pugh 1-2, Tanoos 1-3, Boehler 0-4), THN 2-9 (I.Ross 1-2, Owens 1-2, Halls 0-1, A.Ross 0-1, Scott 0-1, Reddy 0-1, Moore 0-1). Total fouls — WV 15, THN 15. Fouled out — Boehler. Turnovers — WV 15, THN 15. Rebounds — WV 28 (Tanoos 11, Pugh 5, Fosdick 4, Boehler, Turner, Smith, Ga.Porter, Team 4), THN 32 (Halls 6, Scott 5, Baker 5, Owens 4, Wayt 4, A.Ross, I.Ross, Glotzbach, Moore, Klopfenstein, Team 3). Assists — WV 5 (Smith 3, Tanoos, Boehler), THN 11 (Halls 3, Wayt 3, A.Ross, Reddy, Baker, I.Ross, Owens). Steals — WV 8 (Tanoos 3, Evans 2, Fosdick, Turner, Pugh), THN 10 (Reddy 2, Baker 2, Owens 2, Strole 2, A.Ross, I.Ross). Blocks — WV 1 (Boehler), THN 2 (Halls, Strole).
Next — Terre Haute North (7-4) plays Tuesday at South Vermillion. West Vigo (5-7) hosts Riverton Parke that night.
