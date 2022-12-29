Senior Aidan Parker rattled in a go-ahead 8-footer with five seconds left, then Robinson successfully defended a Parke Heritage 3-point attempt at the buzzer.
That enabled the Maroons from Illinois to escape Terre Haute North’s gym with a hard-fought 36-34 victory in the consolation championship game of the First Financial Wabash Valley Classic for boys high school basketball Thursday afternoon.
Cooper Loll led the Maroons with 10 points, while Parker added eight points and a game-high nine rebounds. For Parke Heritage, Renn Harper tallied 15 points — including 10 in the first half — and B.T. Luce came off the bench to contribute 13.
Besides the final score, the most-telling statistic was Robinson outrebounding the Wolves 10-2 in the second half. One reason for that was the Maroons started the 6-foot-6 Parker and Noah Gilmore and the 6-5 Loll on their frontline while Parke Heritage’s tallest starter was 6-2 Adam Carrington.
Parke Heritage coach Rich Schelsky thought his athletes played hard, despite their height disadvantage against the length-blessed Maroons.
”It was a tough one to lose,” he told the Tribune-Star. “I thought our kids battled. I thought they did a lot of things to deserve to win. . . . I thought we did some great things defensively, but we’re a young team and we’ve got to get better against the halfcourt [defensive] pressure.”
Robinson jumped ahead 5-0, the Wolves tied the score at 5-5 and Judson Pinkston connected on a 12-foot jumper to give the Maroons a 7-5 lead at the end of the low-scoring first quarter.
The second period contained the most offensive action, with Parke Heritage turning an 18-11 deficit into a 19-18 advantage after 3-pointers by Harper and Luce sandwiched around a driving bucket in traffic by Treigh Schelsky.
Luce sank another trey — this one from the right wing with five seconds left — to give the Wolves a 22-20 halftime lead.
The Maroons produced little offense in the third frame, allowing Parke Heritage to enter the final eight minutes still ahead — 29-24.
But Robinson opened the fourth quarter with a 10-5 run to tie the score at 34-34 with 2:16 showing on the North scoreboards. Soon after that, the Maroons‘ Gilmore literally held the ball in front of the midcourt line for approximately two minutes as coach Schelsky ordered his Wolves to stay back on defense.
With 10 seconds left, Gilmore finally passed the ball and Robinson coach Mack Thompson called a timeout. That set up an inbound play to a leaping Parker near the basket.
After Parker’s go-ahead basket, four more timeouts followed before the Wolves’ contested missed 3 caromed off the front of the rim at the buzzer.
Afterward, Thompson expressed appreciation for how well his squad played and also how well Parke Heritage played.
”[The Wolves] have enough guys who can just shoot it,” he mentioned. “They did a good job of controlling the pace.”
PARKE HERITAGE (34) — Tidwell 1-2 0-0 2, Harper 6-8 1-1 15, Carrington 1-1 0-0 2, Dowd 0-3 0-0 0, Schelsky 1-10 0-0 2, Luce 4-7 2-3 13. Totals 13-31 FG, 3-4 FT, 34 TP.
ROBINSON (36) — Gilmore 2-8 0-0 4, Parker 4-6 0-0 8, C.Loll 3-5 3-3 10, Pinkston 2-3 0-0 4, N.Wernz 3-4 1-2 7, Schmidt 1-2 0-0 3, Thompson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 15-28 FG, 4-5 FT, 36 TP.
Parke Heritage 5 17 7 5 — 34
Robinson 7 13 4 12 — 36
3-point shooting — PH 5-13 (Luce 3-5, Harper 2-3, Dowd 0-2, Schelsky 0-3), R 2-5 (Schmidt 1-2, C.Loll 1-3). FG Pct. — PH .419, R .536. 3-pt. FG Pct. — PH .385, R .400. FT Pct. — PH .750, R .800. Total fouls — PH 8, R 10. Fouled out — none. Rebounds — PH 11 (Tidwell, Harper and Schelsky 3), R 21 (Parker 9, Gilmore and C.Loll 3). Steals — PH 8 (Carrington, Dowd, Schelsky and Luce 2), R 3 (C.Loll 2). Turnovers — PH 8, R 12. Blocks — PH 1 (Tidwell), R 0.
Next — Robinson (8-6) will visit Effingham St. Anthony on Tuesday. Parke Heritage (6-6) will play host to South Vermillion on Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.