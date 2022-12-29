Bloomfield’s Cardinals came out with a defensive plan Thursday night designed to slow Linton’s top two scorers in the championship high school basketball game of the First Financial Wabash Valley Classic.
To which the Miners seemed to reply, “So what.”
In a game between two potential state champions, Linton took the lead for good at the first-quarter buzzer and pulled away from there for a 56-44 win, the first Classic championship for the Miners after coming close several times — including a two-point loss to Terre Haute North a year ago.
“It feels great,” said Joey Hart the player after the game, and after receiving the Gary Fears Most Outstanding Player Award. “I wanted it really bad. I wanted to get at least one, and I thought we had it last year.”
“We’ve been looking for this win the last four years,” said senior Nathan Frady.
“I’m at a loss for words,” added fellow senior Logan Webb (who usually isn’t). “There’s not a word to describe this feeling. I’m so glad I could do it with my guys.”
Webb and Hart had combined for 117 points in Linton’s first three tournament wins, and coach J.B. Neill’s Cardinals wanted to put a stop to that, starting in a triangle-and-two defense.
The first problem was that Hart couldn’t be stopped early. The Mr. Basketball candidate hit two 3-pointers and threw down three thunderous dunks in the first quarter — probably clinching that MOP award — and had 12 of his team’s 14 points in that period. The tie-breaking shot to end the quarter was the third of those two-hand slams on a pass from Frady from an in-bounds play that didn’t look like it was going to work at all.
The second problem is that the Miners are not a two-man team and proved it, an experience that could come in handy for them down the road.
The second quarter was first dominated by Frady on the offensive boards, then by freshman Jackson Miller, who entered with his team leading 19-14 and hit three 3-pointers in the rest of the second quarter, including a buzzer-beater when it looked like coach Joey Hart had designed a play for him.
“I know what my job is: go in and create a spark,” the diminutive Miller said after the game. Asked about the final play, he added, “It’s a great feeling. Anytime I get on the court, I won’t waste my minutes.”
“He’s a varsity starter,” coach Hart said of Miller. “He’s just here [with a lot of players ahead of him].”
“We had our opportunities in the first half,” coach Neill said after the game, “but [the Miners] had 12 points off live-ball turnovers and four offensive rebound [scores], and that’s hard to make up.”
The second half, with the Linton stars being guarded on the perimeter, was a series of driving layups — six by freshman Paul Oliver and three by Braden Walters. “Whenever [our opponent] have a game plan to shut me out, that’s fine,” said Webb, who didn’t have a field goal.
Hart led the Miners with 16 points, 15 of those in the first nine minutes of the game, while Oliver had 12 and Walters and Miller nine each.
Peter Combs had a misleading game-high 17 points and Brett Sherrard added 14, but 11 of Combs’ points came in the Cardinals’ failed fourth-quarter comeback. Frady held the Bloomfield star to just four shots in the first three quarters, none in the second period.
“Peter Combs, one of my best friends. He’s a beast, averaging 20 points a game,” Frady said after the game. “I just wanted to keep him off the glass.”
“The job [Frady] did defensively on Peter? Unbelievable,” coach Hart said. “He’s super coachable, as intelligent a kid as we’ve had.”
“Our kids battled,” said coach Neill, whose Cardinals visit Linton in two weeks for the SouthWestern Indiana Athletic Conference game between the two, “but Linton is a very good basketball team, and over the course of a game that takes its toll.”
On occasions when the Miners did not win the Classic, coach Hart has mentioned how the tournament was going to help his team down the road. Thursday night he got to project from the other side.
“We have a really special team,” he said. “We have a long way to go, and we have to get better. [The Miners] know what they want, and we have to drive them to get there.”
LINTON (56) — Hart 6-9 2-3 16, Oliver 6-11 0-2 12, Frady 1-6 4-6 6, Webb 0-4 4-4 4, Walters 4-6 1-3 9, Franklin 0-1 0-0 0, Miller 3-4 0-0 9, Gennicks 0-0 0-0 0, Walker 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-41 FG, 11-17 FT, 56 TP.
BLOOMFIELD (44) — Bl.Neill 1-3 2-2 5, Ross 0-2 0-0 0, Combs 6-7 4-4 17, Beard 0-5 0-0 0, Skomp 3-4 0-0 8, Sherrard 5-10 3-3 14, Br.Neill 0-0 0-0 0, Lent 0-0 0-0 0, Royal 0-1 0-0 0, Workman 0-1 0-0 0, Medina 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 15-33 FG, 9-9 FT, 44 TP.
Linton 14 15 11 16 — 56
Bloomfield 12 12 6 14 — 44
3-point shooting — Linton 5-19 (Miller 3-3, Hart 2-4, Franklin 0-1, Webb 0-3, Oliver 0-4, Frady 0-4), Bloomfield 5-18 (Skomp 2-3, Combs 1-2, Bl.Neill 1-3, Sherrard 1-3, Ross 0-1, Workman 0-1, Beard 0-5). Total fouls — Linton 13, Bloomfield 12. Fouled out — none. Turnovers — Linton 5, Bloomfield 11. Rebounds — Linton 26 (Oliver 7, Frady 6, Webb 3, Walters 3, Miller, Team 6), Bloomfield 19 (Combs 4, Bl.Neill 2, Beard 2, Skomp 2, Sherrard 2, Ross, Lent, Royal, Team 4). Assists — Linton 11 (Oliver 3, Webb 3, Frady 2, Franklin 2, Hart), Bloomfield 6 (Beard 2, Sherrard 2, Bl.Neill, Skomp). Steals — Linton 9 (Hart 2, Frady 2, Webb 2, Walters 2, Oliver), Bloomfield 2 (Sherrard 2). Blocks — Linton 1 (Oliver), Bloomfield 0.
Next — Linton (10-1) plays St. Joseph-Ogden (Ill.) next Thursday at a site to be determined. Bloomfield (10-2) hosts Evansville Christian on Jan. 6.
