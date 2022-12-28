They entered the First Financial Wabash Valley Classic for high school basketball on opposite ends of the brackets and marched through their first two opponents with methodical precision.
Now, after surviving tense semifinal contests Wednesday night, Linton and Bloomfield will meet in the 7:30 p.m. championship game Thursday.
The Miners outlasted Sullivan 62-52 in the first of them, and Bloomfield needed a tense overtime period to down Terre Haute South 57-54 in the second game.
The Cardinals got a go-ahead basket from Peter Combs with 21 seconds left in the extra period, then grabbed a defensive rebound and drew a foul with 4.5 seconds left. Both free throws were missed — the teams combined to miss 20 free throws to stress out their fans even more — but Brett Sherrard grabbed the rebound of the second miss and added two free throws with 2.5 seconds to go.
South led most of the way, but never by much. Credit for the South lead goes to the Braves’ defense or to Bloomfield’s abnormally poor shooting, depending on whose story you believe.
Bloomfield got its first leads since early in the second quarter at 37-36 and 39-38, but South got the next eight points. But the Cardinals fought back, the Braves had a key turnover when they had the lead and the ball with 17.5 seconds left, and Combs got a rebound basket with 1.5 seconds left to send the game to overtime.
Combs finished with 24 points and a game-high 14 rebounds — despite a nightmarish game at the foul line — while Sherrard scored 14 and Quentin Ross 11.
Zayvion Baker had a game-high 27 points for the Braves, Nas McNeal had 13 points and eight rebounds and Treva Branch scored 12.
South takes a 7-4 record into the 6 p.m. third-place game against Sullivan, while Bloomfield will be 10-1 when it meets its Greene County neighbor at 7:30.
How intense was the Linton-Sullivan game? The biggest cheer of the tournament so far may have come from the Golden Arrow fans when their team won the opening tip.
The Miners bolted to an 11-4 lead but Sullivan’s Luke Adams scored the next five points and the battle was on.
Linton ended the first half on a 7-2 run to take a 28-20 lead into the locker room, then opened the second half with a 9-3 run and led by double figures the rest of the way.
Joey Hart and Logan Webb had 13 points each, all but two of their team’s total, in the first half, but Linton got big second-half boost from a six-point, four-rebound third quarter by freshman Paul Oliver and by five driving layups by Braden Walters over the last two quarters. Hart finished with 24 points, Webb 17 and Walters 12.
Adams, playing like a man possessed — even more so than usual — led all scorers with 27 for Sullivan and Javyn Woodard added 11.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.