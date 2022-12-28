The First Financial Wabash Valley Classic will have its second Vigo County high school basketball matchup Thursday after Wednesday victories by West Vigo and host Terre Haute North set up a meeting between the two for fifth place.
West Vigo defeated Northview 69-56, avenging a regular-season loss, and North handled Shakamak 68-34.
The Vikings got ahead early and never trailed, although the Knights were battling and made several runs.
After taking an early 11-2 lead, West Vigo let Northview within 20-15 at the end of the first quarter, but the Vikings scored the first seven points of the second quarter to set up the pattern for the game. A 53-33 lead after three quarters quickly shrank to 55-43, but the Vikings made free throws and held on.
Zeke Tanoos led all scorers with 22 points for West Vigo, which shot 60% from the field, 57% from 3-point range and 81% at the foul line. Jensen Turner added 13 points, Ryan Smith 12, Talan Boehler 11 and Karson Fosdick eight. Tanoos had seven rebounds and four assists.
The Knights weren't nearly that hot from the field. Drew Cook had 21 points, Brayden Goff had 11 of his 14 in the fourth-quarter comeback and Christian Roembke scored 13.
West Vigo is now 5-6, Northview 3-5.
The Patriots, playing without point guard Bryson Carpenter — who appeared to have rolled his ankle on Tuesday night — shot 54% and were never threatened by the Lakers, who were held to 28% shooting.
Ethan Scott led North with 12 points while Jack Halls and Isaac Ross had 11 each. Alex Ross scored nine and Sam Glotzbach took advantage of extra playing time to get eight points and a game-high 10 rebounds. North is 6-4 going into Thursday's game.
The Lakers, now 5-5, were led by J.T. May with 12 points.
In other Classic games Wednesday:
- Parke Heritage 52, Greencastle 38 — A possible preview of the 2024 Classic championship game? The Wolves had two freshmen and two sophomores in their six-man rotation, the Tiger Cubs have three freshman starters.
And on Wednesday, it was the Wolves who struck first, racing to a 31-10 halftime lead by hitting seven 3-pointers.
The young Tiger Cubs don't quit, as Casey learned on Tuesday, and they battled back in the second half but never cutting the lead to less than 10 points.
Treigh Schelsky, one of the Parke Heritage freshmen, led all scorers with 21 points and also had game-high totals of nine rebounds and five assists. Max Dowd and Ethan Tidwell scored 11 each for the Wolves, 6-5, who earned a spot in Thursday's consolation final.
Cole Hutcheson, the only senior in the Greencastle lineup, led the 2-8 Tiger Cubs with 15 points.
- Robinson 71, South Vermillion 60 — The Maroons joined Parke Heritage in Thursday's consolation championship game thanks to a big fourth-quarter surge.
A close game all the way was 37-36 early in the final period when Robinson ran off 17 straight points. The Wildcats battled back thanks to five fourth-quarter 3-pointers by Brayson Shoults but couldn't catch up.
Aidan Parker had 21 points, Noah Gilmore 19, Owen Schmidt 11 and Cooper Loll 10 for Robinson, now 7-6.
Shoults had a game-high 22 points for South Vermillion, while Aden Wallace added 13 and Elliott Corenflos 10. South Vermillion is now 5-5.
- Edgewood 54, Cloverdale 36 — The Mustangs went on runs of 8-0 and 11-0 in the first quarter of the day's second game, taking a 19-4 lead that held up the rest of the way.
Xzander Hammonds had 19 points, Kam Ranard 10 and Jacob Boggs nine points and eight rebounds for the Mustangs, who are now 2-9 — both wins over the Clovers.
Noah Betz had 19 points and nine rebounds and McGuire Lee scored nine for Cloverdale, now 1-9.
- Casey 71, Marshall 43 — A 26-1 run that started midway through the second quarter ruined things for the Lions after their usual good start in the first game of the day.
Jacob Clement led a balanced attack with 14 points for the 9-4 Warriors, who also got 12 points each from brothers Jackson and Hayden Parcel. Hayden Parcel also had six assists, three steals and two blocked shots.
Marshall, now 0-13, got 10 points each from Will Ross and R.J. Mattes. Mattes also had six rebounds, three steals, two assists and two blocks.
Late Tuesday
• South Vermillion 59, Cloverdale — The Wildcats poured in 21 first-quarter points and never looked back in defeating the Clovers.
Aden Wallace led a balanced South Vermillion attack with 11 points, while Luke Bush added 10. Four other Wildcats added six in a balanced scoring attack.
Noah Betz had nine points to lead Cloverdale.
South Vermillion extended its lead to 34-11 at halftime and 47-13 after three quarters.
• Bloomfield 77, Shakamak 48 — The Cardinals equaled their 29-point win over the Lakers with a dominant performance.
Shakamak hung tough for a while thanks to the sharpshooting of junior J.T. May, who hit five treys on the night.
Bloomfield led 20-12 after one quarter and 41-26 at halftime, but broke the game open in the third period and led 55-36 at the final stop.
Peter Combs paced Bloomfield with 23 points, while Justin Beard and Quentin Ross each added 11.
Tribune-Star correspondent Joey Bennett contributed to the Tuesday portion of this report.
