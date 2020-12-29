In some respects, the Vigo County School Corporation Wabash Valley Classic has been defined by the excellence of the Western Indiana Conference schools participating in it.
All but one of the WIC schools in the tournament won at least one game. WIC schools comprised half of the winner’s bracket. Three of the four semifinalists were from the WIC.
The school that emerged at the top of the heap in the Classic among the WIC schools is Greencastle. The Tiger Cubs won an all-WIC Classic semifinal with a 55-46 victory over Edgewood.
Greencastle’s victory ensures that a new school with join the list of Wabash Valley Classic champions in the modern history of the Classic. The Tiger Cubs play Bloomington South in a battle of purple powers at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday at Terre Haute South.
Greencastle coach Bryce Rector has a well-drilled and fundamentally sound group. The Tiger Cubs demonstrated that steady hand by making 13 of 15 free throws in the final period and by the paucity of turnovers and fouls called against them. The Tiger Cubs only had five giveaways, none coming in their best stretches in the first and fourth quarters. Greencastle only committed eight fouls.
“We’re not glamorous. People who come and watch might get a little bit bored, but what we do puts us in a good position to win a lot of games. Hitting free throws in pressure situations is one of those things we’re able to do,” Rector said.
The berth in the Classic championship contest justifies Greencastle’s re-entry into the field after a 13-year absence.
“We talked in the locker room that we got in this tournament for a reason. Luckily we have a competitive group and one that wants to win. Getting into the championship is a great feeling,” Rector said.
Rector is also pleased that Greencastle represents the WIC in a tournament where conference schools have done so well.
“It’s such a tough conference with a lot of really good teams that are well-coached. What everyone’s seeing speaks to the quality of players and coaches in our conference. We’re super happy to represent the WIC in the championship game,” Rector said.
It’s no surprise who led the way for the Tiger Cubs in a fast start. Brody Whitaker + head of steam = trouble for Tiger Cubs opponents.
Whitaker scored nearly half of his game-high 20 points in the first quarter as the Tiger Cubs surged to a 21-5 lead early in the second quarter. Greencastle was converting at a 50% clip through that stretch from the field.
Edgewood was calmed down by a strong stretch of scoring from Coleman Sater, who notched seven points in a row for the Mustangs to blunt the Tiger Cubs’ momentum. Still, Greencastle had a nine-point halftime lead and didn’t seem to be in too much trouble.
Except Edgewood kept charging after the break. An 18-3 run was finished off by a Caden Huttenlocker 3-point bucket that put Edgewood in front 35-32. Huttenlocker scored 11 points during the Mustangs’ rally.
Who came to the rescue for Greencastle? It was Nick Sutherlin.
The senior made the lone bucket during the Edgewood run and made some key 3-pointers to stop it. The first came on the last shot of the third quarter to tie the contest. With 4:44 left in the final period, Sutherlin converted another trey to put the Tiger Cubs up 42-37.
Edgewood would not get the contest to a one-possession contest again.
“[Sutherlin] hardly played his junior year due to a fracture in his back. He’s a difference-maker. It’s easy to see the threes he makes, but I don’t think people realize how good he is defensively. He’s defended some excellent players in the last couple of weeks. Lincoln Hale [Linton] and Sater twice,” Rector said.
Greencastle (8-2) kept Edgewood (5-3) at arm’s length with its free throw shooting, preventing the Mustangs from playing catch-up.
Greencastle and Bloomington South are not strangers to one another. The Panthers beat the Tiger Cubs by 38 and 30-point margins during the last two seasons, but of course, that was a Panthers team that was top-ranked in Class 4A. Rector is hoping tomorrow’s matchup is more of a contest.
“They’ve had our number the last two years. It’s going to be a difficult task,” Rector said.
