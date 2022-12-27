West Vigo coach Joe Boehler wasn't disappointed with how the Vikings performed Tuesday in the first quarterfinal high school basketball game of the First Financial Wabash Valley Classic at Terre Haute North.
"I thought our effort was pretty good," the coach said. "I thought our young kids competed."
The outcome, however, was an 86-46 loss to Linton.
"Linton might be the best team we'll face all season," Boehler added. "Big, strong, athletic, with lots of experience."
"We're getting better," coach Joey Hart of the Miners said after the game. "We've got to shore up a lot of things defensively, but we're playing unselfishly and hitting the offensive boards."
Linton was a basket short of shooting 60% from the field for the game, missed just one free throw and more than doubled the Vikings' rebound total.
With Logan Webb having the early hot hand, the Miners sped to a 12-3 lead before the Vikings found the range. West Vigo got within 12-8 and 19-14 in the first quarter, hitting 4 of 6 3-point attempts — three of those by Jensen Turner — before Linton got the last 3-pointer of the first quarter (Webb, of course) and the first five points of the second period.
It was still a 29-20 game after two free throws by Zeke Tanoos of the Vikings. Then Linton went on a 17-2 run and was never threatened. Its biggest lead was at 86-44, after a 14-0 run in the waning minutes.
Webb had a game-high 24 points for Linton, with Joey Hart adding 21. Freshman Paul Oliver scored 11; Braden Walters had 10 points, a game-high nine rebounds and a game-high six assists; and Nathan Frady had six points and eight rebounds.
That's the Linton starting five, by the way; all at least 6-foot-3 and four of them muscular football veterans.
Tanoos tried to keep the Vikings close with 19 points, but Turner didn't score again after the first quarter and no other Viking had more than six.
