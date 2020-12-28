When two good teams hook up? Sometimes, the outcome is a matter of which team can play just a tad better during their lulls than they do during their best moments.
Make no mistake about it, Northview and Sullivan’s boys basketball teams are both very good. A combined 6-0 record coming into their Vigo County School Corporation Wabash Valley Classic quarterfinal game attests to that.
Both had good moments on Monday, but the difference in Sullivan’s 61-54 victory is that the Golden Arrows might have been just a tad better when things weren’t going so well.
“It’s the game I thought it would be. Two very good teams playing hard,” Sullivan coach Jeff Moore said. “We were maybe a little sharper than they were in certain places.”
Sullivan advances to play a juicy Classic semifinal against Bloomington South at 6 p.m. on Tuesday. Northview will play South Vermillion at noon on Tuesday. Both games are at Terre Haute South.
Sullivan (5-0) had scoring balance that is a testament to its depth. Braden Flanagan and Randy Kelley had 13 points apiece. Jackson Hills and Rocco Roshel chipped in 12 each. Northview (2-1) rode their uber-experienced senior, Caleb Swearingen, who scored 29 and had a run in the second half where the Olivet Nazarene commit converted six straight buckets.
Sullivan was at its best in the first half when it was able to take advantage of cold Northview shooting to eventually push their first-half advantage to 11. Northview finished strong, cutting Sullivan’s lead to two with 1:43 left.
So what split the difference? Sullivan was able to get to the line in the fourth quarter when they went through a mini-drought from the field. Sullivan was 9 of 12 at the line in the quarter. The Arrows also had a solid finishing kick when the Knights pulled within a possession of the lead.
Not that Northview didn’t have some advantages. The Knights out-rebounded Sullivan 33-27 and many of the boards came on the offense end to keep possessions alive. The Knights were held back by a 4 of 20 performance from 3-point range and 35% shooting from the field.
“They’re experienced. They’ve played two more games and I think that shows,” Northview coach Michael Byrum said. “I thought we kind of rushed some things early on and even at times in the second half. We were kind of antsy with some of the looks we were getting.”
Sullivan never trailed in the contest. A 7-0 run in the first quarter staked the Arrows to an early 13-4 lead and Sullivan never really relinquished the reins for the rest of the half, though Northview thrice pulled within two points. An 11-2 run to finish the first half – Flanagan scored five and Kelley four in the surge – gave Sullivan a 32-21 halftime lead.
The Arrows’ lead peaked at 14 in the third quarter before the Knights started to chip away. Swearingen was the usual picture of consistency. From the 2:02 mark of the third quarter, he scored 20 of his 29 points. At the 1:43 mark, a Swearingen conversion made it 51-49 as the Arrows were mired in a slump.
Sullivan quickly snapped out of it. A Flanagan 3-pointer at 1:23 allowed Sullivan to breathe a bit. Swearingen missed his first shot of the final period with 41 seconds left and Hills converted a couple of free throws to make it 56-49. The dagger came when Hills jumped a pass and made a transition steal and bucket with 25 seconds left to put the game away.
Moore is looking forward to the Bloomington South matchup.
“It’s the kind of game we needed. Our kids needed to be put to the test and I knew Northview would do that to us,” Moore said.
For Byrum, this game serves as a preview of the Western Indiana Conference matchup at Sullivan on Jan. 21.
“Coach Moore and I were talking about how the WIC is the strongest it’s been in years, if not ever. Conference is a big deal for us. We get to play Sullivan again in a couple of weeks and we’ll see how much we’ve grown,” Byrum said.
