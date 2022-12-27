Sullivan became the second team in a star-studded First Financial Wabash Valley Classic semifinals by defeating Northview 64-55 in Tuesday’s fourth high school basketball game of the day at Terre Haute North.
Luke Adams erupted for 29 points to lead the Golden Arrows to their second win this season over their Western Indiana Conference rivals.
Sullivan maintained a double-figure lead most of the second half, then pulled away to a 20-point advantage late in the fourth quarter before a late flurry by the Knights.
Drew Cook had 20 points to lead Northview, while freshmen Brayden Goff and Avery Perry had 11 and 10 points respectively. Now 3-4, the Knights face another conference foe Wednesday when they play West Vigo for a chance to get to the fifth-place game.
Sullivan, which also got nine points from freshman Cooper Bock — there’s a theme developing here — is now 8-1 and plays Linton in the 7 p.m. semifinal Wednesday.
• Parke Heritage 64, Marshall 43 — In Tuesday’s opener, Parke Heritage freshman Treigh Schelsky scored 36 points in leading the Wolves to the consolation semifinals.
Marshall led 17-16 after a quarter and was still within eight points at 35-27 at halftime — not an unfamiliar pattern, according to some of the Lions’ fans. Marshall scored just six points in the third quarter and 16 the entire second half.
Renn Harper added 15 points for the Wolves, now 5-5, who play Greencastle on Wednesday.
Eli Daugherty had 12 points and Trey Scott 11 for Marshall, 0-12, which meets an angry Casey team on Wednesday at 9 a.m. Illinois time.
• Greencastle 62, Casey 58 — Speaking of freshmen and an angry Casey team, the Tiger Cubs rallied from an eight-point deficit in the last three minutes in Tuesday’s second game.
The Warriors had double-figure leads in the second half and seemed to have blunted a Greencastle comeback as Connor Sullivan scored seven fourth-quarter points. It was 57-49 with 2:41 left, but Greencastle ended the game on a 13-1 run.
Cole Hutcheson led Greencastle with 25 points, but Sam Gooch had 14 and Cody Evans and Nathan Sutherlin 10 each. The last three are freshmen.
Nolan Clement led Casey with 14 points, Hayden Parcel had 12 and Jackson Parcel scored 10.
Now 8-4, Casey plays Marshall in Wednesday’s opener. Greencastle, 2-7, plays Parke Heritage at 1 p.m.
• Robinson 58, Edgewood 32 — On Monday, the Mustangs put a big score into Terre Haute South by shooting well. On Tuesday, the Mustangs didn’t do that.
This was the 200th victory of Mack Thompson’s coaching career for Robinson.
Edgewood was scoreless for much of the first quarter and had just nine points in the first half, by which time the contest was basically out of reach.
Noah Gilmore had 14 points and Cooper Loll added 13 for Robinson. Aidan Parker of the Maroons, who suffered a scary fall Monday night while playing against Terre Haute North, scored only six points but played must of the game.
Robinson, 6-6, plays South Vermillion at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Xzander Hammonds led Edgewood with seven points. Now 1-9, the Mustangs play Cloverdale — the one team they’ve beaten this season — in another game between WIC opponents at 11:30 a.m.
• South Vermillion 59, Cloverdale — The Wildcats poured in 21 first-quarter points and never looked back in defeating the Clovers.
Aden Wallace led a balanced South Vermillion attack with 11 points, while Luke Bush added 10. Four other Wildcats added six in a balanced scoring attack.
Noah Betz had nine points to lead Cloverdale.
South Vermillion extended its lead to 34-11 at halftime and 47-13 after three quarters.
The Wildcats will play Robinson at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday and are still alive for the consolation championship. Cloverdale will play its final game of the tourney at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday against Edgewood.
• Bloomfield 77, Shakamak 48 — The Cardinals equaled their 29-point win over the Lakers with a dominant performance.
Shakamak hung tough for a while thanks to the sharpshooting of junior J.T. May, who hit five treys on the night.
Bloomfield led 20-12 after one quarter and 41-26 at halftime, but broke the game open in the third period and led 55-36 at the final stop.
Peter Combs paced Bloomfield with 23 points, while Justin Beard and Quentin Ross each added 11.
Bloomfield remains alive in the winners' bracket and will meet Terre Haute South at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Shakamak falls into the consolation bracket and will play Terre Haute North at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
