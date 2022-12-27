Terre Haute South broke up a tight high school basketball game with a red-hot second quarter Tuesday night in a quarterfinal game at the First Financial Wabash Valley Classic, knocking off host Terre Haute North 62-50.
It was South's first win over North since the 2018 season, and came a day after the Braves had struggled against one-win Edgewood. But North-South games are funny like that.
"When you don't get to practice, it's tough," South coach Maynard Lewis said after the game, referencing a mandated closing of the school buildings because of last week's winter storm. "You're vulnerable to get beat, but once we were able to get a game under us, we were a lot better."
Obviously.
The game started in typical North-South fashion: five ties in the first 10 minutes, the last of them coming at 14-14 after the Patriots got back-to-back baskets by Jaden Wayt and Isaac Ross (assisted by Wayt).
An inside basket by Jude McCoskey with 5:46 left in the second quarter broke that tie, and Zayvion Baker followed with a 3-pointer. Treva Branch drove for one basket, then hit a short jumper for another, and it was 23-14.
Two North free throws were answered by a basket by Nas McNeal and a 3-pointer by Branch, assisted by McNeal, and the run was now 14-2 and the South lead 28-16.
North got a free throw and then a steal from Chris Owens. Owens was called for a charging foul — his third — when he attacked the basket, however, and Zayvion Baker hit a 30-footer at the other end for a 31-17 lead.
A steal and basket by McNeal opened the third quarter, and McNeal followed that with three 3-pointers and an assist on a 3-pointer by Branch before the third quarter ended. South's lead was 45-25 at one point.
Then the Patriots came back with a 13-0 run of their own, and Ethan Scott's second 3-pointer of that burst cut the lead to 45-38. Wayt then blocked a shot by Zayvion Baker, but Baker got his own rebound and found sophomore Josh Morgan for a layup that broke the momentum. North continued to rally and got within 49-43 on a 3-pointer by Alex Ross, but McNeal had four points and Zayvion Baker a basket and an assist as the Braves scored the next six points and stayed in control.
"We came out, we played as a team and we didn't get caught up in the hype," Lewis said. "And we hit our shots tonight [56% from the field, 88% from the foul line, 58% from 3-point range in fact]."
"Defensive intensity," is how McNeal explained it. "Staying in the right mind-set no matter what went wrong. Energy."
"Terre Haute South played very well tonight," agreed coach Todd Woelfle of North. "They were more aggressive than we were, their pace was better than ours was, and I felt like they got every 50-50 ball . . . we didn't do a very good job keeping [the Braves] out of the pain. They drove us all game long, and that's my fault."
McNeal had a game-high 28 points plus five rebounds, three steals, two assists and — in an atypical performance from the quiet senior — vocal leadership.
"I was just trying to win. I was not going to lose that game," McNeal said afterward. "It's my former school [he played for the Patriots through his sophomore season], it's a rivalry game . . . I just want to win this tournament again, and I want to keep my team's energy up."
Scott led the Patriots with 15 points and five rebounds. Kavish Reddy scored nine.
"We were unified as one, and it was beautiful," Lewis concluded.
TERRE HAUTE SOUTH (62) — McNeal 9-15 7-8 28, Morgan 1-2 2-2 4, McCoskey 1-2 2-3 4, Z.Baker 4-9 4-4 14, Branch 4-6 0-0 10, Herrin 0-0 0-0 0, Wells 1-2 0-0 2, Turner 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-36 FG, 15-17 FT, 62 TP.
TERRE HAUTE NORTH (50) — Halls 0-1 0-0 0, A.Ross 2-7 2-2 7, Scott 5-15 3-3 15, Reddy 4-9 1-2 9, Carpenter 1-4 1-2 3, Wayt 2-5 0-0 4, I.Ross 2-4 2-2 6, Owens 0-0 2-2 2, K.Baker 1-2 2-5 4. Totals 17-47 FG, 13-18 FT, 50 TP.
TH South;12;19;14;17;—;62
TH North;10;8;11;21;—;50
3-point shooting — THS 7-12 (McNeal 3-4, Z.Baker 2-3, Branch 2-3, Morgan 0-1, Wells 0-1), THN 3-13 (Scott 2-5, A.Ross 1-4, Carpenter 0-1, I.Ross 0-1, Reddy 0-2). Total fouls — THS 16, THN 18. Fouled out — Owens, Z.Baker. Technical foul -- McCoskey. Turnovers — THS 13, THN 10. Rebounds — THS 27 (McNeal 5, Morgan 4, Herrin 4, Wells 4, Z.Baker 3, Turner 3, McCoskey 2, Branch, Team 1), THN 26 (Scott 5, Reddy 3, Wayt 3, Owens 3, K.Baker 3, Halls 2, A.Ross 2, Carpenter 2, I.Ross, Team 2). Assists — THS 10 (Z.Baker 5, Branch 3, McNeal 2), THN 10 (Halls 2, Scott 2, Wayt 2, A.Ross, Reddy, Owens, K.Baker). Steals — THS 6 (McNeal 3, Z.Baker, Herrin, Wells), THN 6 (K.Baker 2, A.Ross, Reddy, Wayt, Owens). Blocks — THS 0, THN 2 (Wayt, K.Baker).
Next — Terre Haute North (5-4) plays the 5:30 p.m. game Wednesday against Shakamak, the winner advancing to the fifth-place game. Terre Haute South (7-3) plays Bloomfield in the 8:30 p.m. semifinal game.
