West Vigo was confronted with one of the hardest things a basketball team has to solve when it played Shakamak – how do you beat “sound”?
Sound, as in, turnover-free basketball, which the Lakers mostly played. Sound, as in, the Lakers played excellent defense and made the Vikings work for every shot.
How do you break the sound barrier? Well, it helps to have shooters and individual talent to get over the top. It also doesn’t hurt when the opposition goes cold in the final minutes.
That was the case for the Vikings in their 52-48 First Financial Wabash Valley Classic first round victory on Monday.
The Vikings were 7 of 8 from 3-point range in the second half against the Lakers and no one was hotter than Zeke Tanoos. The sophomore made 7 of 12 from long range in the contest, including all four of his attempts in the second half. Tanoos led all scorers with 26 points and he made an off-balance 3-pointer with 1:42 left to put the Vikings up for good.
West Vigo coach Joe Boehler has touted the shooting potential of his Vikings and a 10-for-19 performance from 3-point range demonstrates exactly what he was talking about. Ethan Kesler and Connor Martin were also part of the second-half Vikings’ 3-point barrage.
“I’d be guarding my guy and Ethan Kesler, Connor Martin, those guys? They were banging threes. They were hitting everything. We were hitting everything in the game,” Tanoos said.
West Vigo needed those 3-point shots to fall, and it needed its 28-15 rebounding advantage too, because the Lakers were not going to give West Vigo anything in terms of concession. The Lakers shot above 50% for much of the game, only dipping below that mark when shots stopping falling at the most inopportune time, the final minutes. Shakamak only had six turnovers, including just one in the first half, and the game was certainly played at the Lakers’ pace. The Lakers depended on good outside shooting too as Carson Jernigan and J.T. May converted three 3-pointers each.
“I was proud of the effort level. We were missing some kids in the last three games, but from an energy and physicality standpoint, I was proud. There was a possession here and there that we just didn’t finish. It was a bummer,” said Shakamak coach Brodie Crowe, a former Laker himself who played in the Classic in the early 2010s.
West Vigo led 14-13 after one quarter, but the Vikings bogged down in the second quarter, making just two shots from the field. Not so for the Lakers, who worked patient possessions for wide-open shots. Oscar Pegg ended the half with a 3-pointer to put the Lakers up 27-19 at halftime.
There was no sign of any Lakers’ let-up in the second half either as Shakamak’s lead peaked at 11 midway through the third quarter. Shakamak rode the steady play of Coy Gilbert, who led the Lakers with 14 points, four rebounds and three steals. It was 40-31 late in the third quarter when West Vigo finally got untracked.
A 3-pointer by Tanoos began a 10-0 run for the Lakers that bled into the final period. A Martin steal and bucket at the 6:10 mark gave West Vigo its first lead since the second quarter.
“We had to get them to play faster and generate a few mistakes. In doing that? You knew we’d have to leave a couple of guys open and hope they’d miss. They hit a couple of big ones, but eventually they missed those shots,” Boehler said.
May hit a couple of threes for Shakamak to get the Lakers back in front by four with 2:53 left, but then Shakamak’s shots stopped falling. The Lakers would not score again for the rest of the game.
Tanoos was in the zone by then and he lifted the Vikings (6-2) to the victory. With 2:37 left, Tanoos made a 3-pointer to cut the Shakamak lead to 48-47. Then, with 1:42 left, Tanoos was clearly feeling like any shot was a good shot.
He took an off-balance corner 3-pointer that found the mark to put West Vigo up 50-48. Boehler said it wasn’t the shot West Vigo was looking for, but he was forgiving given that Tanoos was hot from the field.
Tanoos knew it wasn’t the shot West Vigo wanted and he knew the consequences if he didn’t make it.
“When it left my hands, I was like, ‘I’d better make this or Coach Boehler is going to rip me for this.’ I’m lucky it went in, but when it left my hands, it felt good,” Tanoos said.
Shakamak had some plays it would consider frustrating that West Vigo would retort would be effort plays on its part. One was a West Vigo shot that appeared to be going out of bounds to give Shakamak the ball and a chance to take the lead back, but Martin saved it and the ball fell between four Lakers and into the hands of the lone Viking near the free throw line.
“We had three or four guys make huge plays when we were in a spot where a play had to be made. I think that was the difference in the game,” Boehler said.
West Vigo next faces Sullivan in an all-Western Indiana Conference quarterfinal at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday. The Vikings haven’t had too much luck in the Classic over the years, but Tanoos hopes this is the year that the Vikings can make their presences felt.
“To have other teams respect us, to not think, ‘oh this is an easy game playing West Vigo in the Classic’, I think we need to come out with fire under our butts and get a win,” Tanoos said.
Meanwhile, Shakamak (2-5) gets the mother of all contrasting styles as it plays Terre Haute South in an 11:30 a.m. consolation quarterfinal on Tuesday. South will try to force a fast tempo. Shakamak will do everything in its power not to succomb to the speed up.
“We have been pretty disciplined on both ends this year. We have that and our effort level we had today,” Crowe said. “It’s definitely a different challenge tomorrow. They play a different style. We have to control the tempo and not give in to any pressure because they’ll be up in us to make the game a track meet.”
