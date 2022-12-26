West Vigo gave hope to winless Marshall in the first quarter of Monday's second high school basketball game at the First Financial Wabash Valley Classic at Terre Haute North.
The Lions jumped out to leads of 9-0, 15-2 and 18-4, hitting seven of their first eight field goal attempts, four of them 3-pointers.
"The first quarter was a nightmare," coach Joe Boehler of the Vikings said after his team had rallied for a 71-47 win. "We haven't touched a ball in four days, and I was afraid we'd be incredibly flat and incredibly rusty. I can't remember the last time I've had to call two timeouts in the first quarter."
The rest of the half — and pretty much the rest of the game — went the Vikings' way, however. It was 18-7 after a quarter, and West Vigo closed out its 31-point second quarter with a 23-5 run for a 38-27 lead at halftime.
"[The Vikings] went to that zone [often a 1-3-1 halfcourt trap]," coach Chad Boatman of the Lions said after the game. "They turned it up, they turned us over, they scored on the turnovers and they didn't let up."
Zeke Tanoos and Jensen Turner combined for 38 points for West Vigo — Tanoos getting all 20 of his in the first half — but just as importantly combined for nine steals. Talan Boehler added 11 points after a slow start.
"We had several guys who did an excellent job today," coach Boehler said, pointing to Turner, Karson Fosdick and Tanoos (who sat out much of the second half after slightly rolling his ankle).
Trey Scott came off the bench to lead Marshall with 11 points, while Eli Daugherty and Reilly Wallace scored nine each. Will Ross led all rebounders with seven and Landon Boatman had five assists.
"This was just the third game [of the season] for Will and Landon," coach Boatman said. "We're moving the ball better . . . the fight's there, it's just a matter of executing and cutting down turnovers."
