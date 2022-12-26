Terre Haute South turned up its defensive pressure in the third quarter and broke open a close game in the first round of the Wabash Valley Classic on Monday, winning 59-47 at Terre Haute North High School.
Edgewood scored the final three points of the first quarter to force a 7-7 tie at the first stop.
The Mustangs, who came into the game just 1-7, outscored South 10-2 to open the second period led by bookend 3-pointers from Xzander Hammonds.
South then responded with nine straight points of its own, with Treva Branch scoring five of the points in that run which put the Braves ahead 18-17.
Edgewood's Jacob Boggs scored a basket in the closing seconds of the second quarter to put Edgewood up 19-18 at intermission.
The third period didn't start any better for South, as Edgewood increased its lead to 25-20 on a putback by Kam Ranard with 5:22 left in the period.
The Mustangs kept the pressure on, gradually building their lead to 34-26 with 3:57 left in the period before South's energy level perked up.
Three straight steals helped lead to layups by Nas McNeal and Zayvion Baker, and Branch added a pair of free throws to tie the game at 34-34 with 2:19 left in the period.
The teams traded a pair of free throws before Baker hit a trey with 24 seconds left in the quarter to give South a 39-36 lead at the final stop — its first since 18-17.
Edgewood came back with five straight points — bookend baskets by Brown around a Carl Norris free throw — to go up 44-43 before South took command for good.
A Baker basket started an 8-0 run, in which McNeal and Chris Herrin each had a pair of free throws and McNeal converted another steal into a layup. That flurry put South up 51-44 with 3:35 left, and Edgewood would only get as close as six points the rest of the way.
South coach Maynard Lewis thought his team's inability to practice for the past three days led to its sluggish start to the game.
"It's really tough, especially when you can't practice for three days," Lewis said. This was adversity we couldn't control. We knew we would come out a little flat, but we wanted our guys to stay mentally sharp and mentally tough.
"We did that, and we didn't lose our composure."
Lewis said his team watched film of its most recent game at Columbus North, in which the Braves let a lead slip away in the second half.
"We were able to finish out the game today," he said. "We'll regroup in the morning and come back and play the winner of Robinson and North and, and hopefully be back in basketball mode again."
Lewis knows his team, now 6-3 on the season, is at its best when pressing and trapping either in the half court or the full court.
"We gotta use our athleticism to our advantage, that's what we did today," he said. "Ultimately we were able to stretch the lead."
Baker led South and all scorers with 25 points, while Branch added 10 and McNeal had nine.
Hammonds paced Edgewood with 16 points, with White adding 11.
South will meet Terre Haute North at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, while Edgewood meets Robinson at 4 p.m. Tuesday in the consolation bracket.
EDGEWOOD (47) — Hammonds 5-11 3-5 16, Boggs 3-12 2-2 9, White 5-8 1-2 11, Norris 1-2 1-2 3, Brown 4-8 0-0 8, Ranard 0-1 0-0 0, McCullough 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 18-45 FG, 7-11 FT, 47 TP.
TERRE HAUTE SOUTH (59) — McNeal 3-10 3-4 9, Baker 9-17 3-4 25, Branch 1-6 8-10 10, McCoskey 0-2 1-2 1, Wells 2-2 0-0 4, Herrin 0-2 4-4 4, Turner 0-1 0-0 0, Morgan 2-4 0-0 6. Totals 17-43 FG, 19-25 FT, 59 TP.
Edgewood 7 12 17 11 — 47
Terre Haute South 7 11 21 20 — 59
3-point shooting — Edgewood 4-8 (Hammonds 3-3, Boggs 1-4, Ranard 0-1), South 6-21 (McNeal 0-5, Baker 4-10, Turner 0-1, Morgan 2-4). Turnovers — Edgewood 12, South 8.
Next game — Edgewood (1-8) plays Robinson at 4 p.m. Tuesday. South (6-3) plays Terre Haute North at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
• Northview 59, Greencastle 50 — A young Tiger Cub squad with three freshmen in the starting lineup and only a 1-6 record, gave the more experienced Knights the toughest game of the day through three games.
Northview got eight first-quarter points from standout guard Drew Cook in taking a 20-13 lead at the first stop.
The Tiger Cubs won the second period by an 18-9 margin, getting 12 of those points from 6-6 freshman Cody Evans. Evans hit two baskets, two free throws and two three-pointers in helping Greencastle take a 31-29 lead at intermission.
An Evans trey just before the buzzer gave Greencastle its first lead since 2-0.
Greencastle's Cole Hutcheson got the first basket of the second half to put his team up four points at 33-29 before the Knights regrouped
Keyed by the strong rebounding of junior big man Kyle Cottee, who grabbed 18 boards on the day, the Knights ran off 11 straight points. Cottee had two baskets in that run, while Zac Buell had a putback, Avery Perry had a trey and Christian Roembke had a basket.
That flurry put Northview up 40-33 with 3:25 left in the third period, and the Knights maintained that advantage at the final stop with a 44-37 lead.
The young Tiger Cubs hung tough and opened the final period strongly, going on an 11-4 run to tie the game on a Nathan Sutherlin basket with 3:00 left.
It was all Knights from that point on, as Northview scored the next 11 points — five by Roembke and four by Cook — in moving on to the semifinal round.
Cook finished with 23 points to lead all scorers, but was harrassed defensively by Greencastle and hit only 9 of 28 shots from the field. Cottee added 15 points and Roembke added nine.
Evans paced Greencastle with 16 points, while Sutherlin had 12 and Hutcheson added 11.
Northview coach Michael Byrum was glad his team was able to hold off several runs by Greencastle and hang on for the win.
"We spent all week talking about how this is a business trip," he said. "We weren't coming over here. We're going down here to take care of business. That's our focus. They've grown up as fans, but playing and trying to compete and win, there's a different mentality."
Byrum and his staff emphasized that message to the team frequently.
"That was a message that we really spread throughout the locker room," he added. "It wasn't pretty, we found a way and that's all we came to do. We preached consecutive stops on defense."
GREENCASTLE (50) — Gooch 2-8 3-4 7, Hutcheson 5-10 0-0 11, Evans 6-13 2-2 16, Simmerman 2-3 0-3 4, Sutherlin 4-6 4-6 12, Adams 0-1 0-2 0. Totals 19-41 FG, 9-16 FT, 50 TP.
NORTHVIEW (59) — Cook 9-28 2-2 23, Cottee 5-12 5-6 15, Roembke 3-13 2-2 9, Goff 2-6 0-3 4, Buell 2-3 1-2 5, Fowler 0-1 0-0 0, Perry 1-5 0-0 3, Bell 0-1 0-0 0, Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, Sandifer 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-70 FG, 10-15 FT, 59 TP.
Greencastle 13 18 6 13 — 50
Northview 20 9 15 15 — 59
3-point shooting — Greencastle 3-6 (Gooch 0-1, Hutcheson 1-1, Evans 2-4), Northview 5-24 (Cook 3-13, Roembke 1-8, Goff 0-1, Fowler 0-1, Perry 1-1).
Next — Northview (3-3) plays at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday. Greencastle plays at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.
• Linton 72, Parke Heritage 30 — Linton's Miners lived up to their pre-tournament billing as one of the favorites by routing the Wolves.
Linton roared out to a 13-2 lead in the opening period, keyed by three consecutive putbacks by improving senior big man Nathan Frady.
Linton led 13-4 at the first stop, and the Miners kept the pressure on in the second period. Back-to-back steals turned into layups by Braden Walters started an 8-0 run, and the Miners got treys from Joey Hart, Logan Webb and Jackson Miller helped the Miners go on to a 38-12 halftime lead.
The Miners dominated the third period by a 20-4 margin, with the running clock being activated after a Walters basket made the score 50-14.
Reserves played out the rest of the game.
The Miners have lost in the championship game of the tourney in three of the past four seasons, but coach Joey Hart dismisses the notion that this year's team is on a mission to finally get over that hump.
"I don't know," Hart said. "We're trying to get better. Obviously we have talent, we just have to keep working together, trying to get better. There's obviously some good teams in this tournament that have the same goal we do, so we'll see."
Hart acknowledged that Parke Heritage is a talented team that was just physically outmanned by his bigger players.
"They're a really good young team, but this wasn't a fair fight," Hart said. "Size-wise. You give Coach [Rich] Schelsky] and those guys a bunch of six three and 6 4, 6 5 kids, they're gonna do the same thing to us that we did to them.
"You know, it's just, it's just a height/length game," he added. "It was a bad matchup for them."
Hart knows the remainder of the tourney will not be quite as easy for his team.
"You're gonna get challenged at some point," he said. "I felt like our kids were plugged in."
Linton will meet West Vigo at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, while Parke Heritage will play Marshall at 10 a.m. Tuesday.
LINTON (72) — Hart 8-13 4-6 22, Webb 4-12 0-0 9, Walters 5-5 0-2 10, Oliver 1-4 0-0 2, Frady 5-6 0-0 10, Franklin 0-1 0-0 0, Miller 3-4 2-2 9, Walker 1-1 0-0 2, Gennicks 0-0 0-0 0, Feltner 0-0 0-0 0, Daily 3-3 0-0 8, Fields 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 30-53 FG, 6-10 FT, 72 TP.
PARKE HERITAGE (30) — Schelsky 2-4 0-0 4, Harper 4-5 0-2 8, Luce 2-8 2-2 7, Dowd 3-7 0-0 7, Carrington 0-2 0-0 0, Tidwell 1-1 0-0 2, Larson 0-0 0-0 0, Ramsey 0-0 0-0 0, McCalister 0-0 0-0 0, Harpole 0-0 2-2 2. Totals 12-30 FG, 4-6 FT, 30 TP.
Linton 13 25 20 14 — 72
Parke Heritage 4 8 4 14 — 30
3-point shooting — Linton 6-12 (Hart 2-5, Webb 1-5, Miller 1-2), PH 2-15 (Schelsky 0-1, Harper 0-2, Luce 1-1, Dowd 1-4, Carrington 0-1). Turnovers — PH 19, Linton 4.
Next — Linton (7-1) plays West Vigo at 1 p.m. Tuesday, while Parke Heritage (4-5) meets Marshall at 10 a.m. in the consolation bracket.
• Shakamak 56, Cloverdale 41 — A Clover team which entered the game with only one win battled Shakamak tough for three quarters, before the Lakers dominated the final period on their way to a first-round victory.
The Clovers got nine points from relentless McGuire Lee in the opening period in holding a 12-11 lead at the first stop. Shakamak's J.T. May scores his team's final five points of the period to help reduce a six-point deficit.
Shakamak opened the second period on a 7-0 run, as reserve Mason Barton hit a trey and a two sandwiched around a basket from Brady Yeryar.
The Clovers would score just five points in the second period, and Shakamak scored the final five points of the period in assuming a 23-17 halftime lead.
Junior sharpshooter Noah Betz got the hot hand in the third period for Cloverdale, hitting his team's first basket and later adding back-to-back treys for a 27-26 lead with 5:39 left in the quarter.
Will Miller of Shakamak then traded baskets with Cloverdale's Tayt Jackson, but the Lakers took off on a 10-0 run. May had baskets sandwiched around a pair of Miller treys to put the Lakers up 38-29 with 1:37 left.
Lee hammered home two more baskets in the final minute of the period, and Shakamak led 38-33 at the final stop.
Cloverdale's Lee scored all eight of his team's points in the fourth period, but the deeper Lakers were able to pull away by scoring the final 10 points of the game.
Lee led all scorers with 23 for the Clovers and Betz added 14, but the remainder of the Clover squad could manage just four points from Jackson.
Miller paced Shakamak with 15 points and May added 11, but four Lakers added at least six points to the cause.
Shakamak improved to 5-3 with the win and will meet Bloomfield at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. The teams met at Bloomfield on Dec. 2, with the Cardinals recording a 71-42 win.
Cloverdale fell to 1-7, and will play South Vermillion at 5:30 p.m.
SHAKAMAK (56) — Yeryar 3-9 0-0 7, May 5-11 0-3 11, Miller 6-8 0-0 15, Wade 3-7 0-0 6, Jenkins 3-5 1-2 7, Fiscus 0-0 0-0 0, Barton 3-4 0-0 7, Barber 0-2 0-0 0, Johnson 1-6 -0-0 3. Totals 24-52 FG, 1-5 FT, 56 TP.
CLOVERDALE (41) — Lee 9-16 5-5 23, Jackson 2-8 0-0 4, Monnett 0-3 0-0 0, Hilton 0-3 0-0 0, Betz 5-12 0-0 14, Johnson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 16-42 FG, 5-7 FT, 41 TP.
Shakamak 11 12 15 18 — 56
Cloverdale 12 5 16 8 — 41
3-point shooting — Shakamak 7-20 (Yeryar 1-2, May 1-4, Miller 3-5, Wadse 0-3, Barton 1-1, Johnson 1-6), Cloverdale 4-14 (Lee 0-1, Jackson 0-1, Monnett 0-2, Hilton 0-1, Betz 4-9).
Next — Shakamak improved to 5-3 and will meet Bloomfield at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. Cloverdale fell to 1-7, and will play South Vermillion on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.
