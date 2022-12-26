Jeff Moore got his 500th coaching victory in Monday's fourth game of the First Financial Wabash Valley Classic when his Sullivan Golden Arrows pulled away from Casey and won 65-44.
The only coach to have had teams in every Classic so far, Moore agreed it was a good place for the milestone to occur — "This tournament does mean a lot to me," he said afterward, amidst hundreds of Sullivan fans who had cake and commemorative T-shirts ready — but he added, "Right now I'm more excited to be 7-1 [for the season].
"To win that many games at one school doesn't happen very often," Moore added in what old-timers will agree is quite an understatement. The school's reputation prior to Moore's arrival, as has been documented before, was that of a place where coaches didn't last long, but Moore has made an emphatic exception to that rule.
The 7-1 part — the seven wins consecutive ones, after a season-opening loss — is notable because last year the Arrows lost some very big pieces from a team that lost its semistate game in overtime to the eventual state champion. Sullivan has reloaded with a scrappy, aggressive, defensively oriented team that never let Casey — a top-five team in Illinois Class A — get untracked.
The Arrows took control early, going on an 18-2 run that started midway through the first quarter and resulted in a 21-8 lead early in the second period. Casey fought valiantly the rest of the way, getting within 36-30 early in the third quarter despite miserable free throw shooting, and it was just a 44-37 margin going into the fourth quarter.
"[The Warriors] came right at us and played very physical," Moore said after the game. "Our defense was pretty good in the first half, but we had way too many turnovers and took some bad shots."
Coach Tom Brannan of Casey, who wouldn't mind getting his 600th win this season (since he's at 583 right now), had similiar statements.
"At halftime we had 15 turnovers, five missed free throws and 10 missed layups," Brannan said. "Add that all up and it's something like 60 points we left out there, just in the first half.
"Basketball is pretty simple," Brannan said moments later. "Defend, rebound and take care of the ball . . . hopefully Lady Luck has not changed for us going into the New Year [after some close wins earlier]."
Luke Adams led Sullivan in points (18), rebounds (eight), floor burns and bruises, while sophomore Carson Granby came off the bench to add 15 points and some hustle plays of his own.
Connor Sullivan had 15 points and 10 rebounds and Jacob Clement scored 10 for Casey.
